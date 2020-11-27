Nick Saban tests positive for coronavirus for a second time

For the second time in the last five weeks, University of Alabama Crimson Tide football coach Nick Saban has tested positive for coronavirus. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, this means that he will not be coaching the Iron Bowl on Saturday, when the Crimson Tide plays the University of Auburn.

It was announced that Saban tested positive for the disease on Wednesday. He is currently facing mild symptoms according to his medical doctors. Among them to date have been a hoarse throat and a runny nose.

Saban now must self-isolate at home for 10 days. The coronavirus rules continue to be more relaxed in the United States than Canada, where people have to isolate for a minimum of 14 days if they test positive.

There have been 242, 874 cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama, and 3572 deaths. There are also 77, 356 active cases of coronavirus in Alabama, and 161, 946 people have recovered.

Saban, who is a Halloween baby, and is 69-years-old, previously tested positive for coronavirus in October. However, there have since been some questions about that positive test, as it was later determined it could have been a false positive.

Over the last 17 years, Saban has won the National Collegiate Athletic Association national football championship six times. The first time was with Lousiana State University in 2003, and the last five times have been with the Crimson Tide in 2009, 2011, 2012, 2015, and 2017.

In 2020, the Crimson Tide are once again, ranked number one at seven wins and zero losses. In Saban’s absence, Alabama will be coached by offensive-coordinator Steve Sarkisian.

If Saban’s health does improve, the earliest will be able to coach Alabama is December 5, when the Crimson Tide travel to the University of Arkansas. The Razorbacks have had a tough season, as they only have a record of three wins and five losses.

Also this weekend, one of the top games of the weekend has now been canceled because of coronavirus. On Saturday, the 19th-ranked USC Trojans were to face the University of Colorado Buffaloes, in a battle of undefeated teams, but that game will no longer take place due to numerous positive tests within the Trojans organization.