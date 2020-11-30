Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Rene Rivera

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Rene Rivera.

Player Review: Rene Rivera

2020 Stats: 2 Games, 4 At Bats, .250 Batting Average, 1 Hit, .500 OPS, 0.1 WAR

Story: After a strong minor league showing with the Mets in 2019, Rene Rivera re-signed in late January on another minor league deal. Rivera was set to compete with Tomas Nido for the backup catcher job before the pandemic shut down spring training, leading to another opportunity for him in summer camp. The Mets opted to carry three catchers with the expanded rosters, allowing Rivera a chance to crack the Opening Day roster. Rivera appeared in just two games before suffering a hyperextended left elbow that required season-ending surgery.

Grade: Incomplete

Rivera never really got a chance to establish himself thanks to the elbow injury.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Minor League Catcher

Rivera is going to land another minor league deal this winter and it could well be with the Mets, who appreciate his familiarity with their pitching staff and need a veteran backstop at AAA Syracuse. Rivera could fulfill that role now and give the Mets an option to promote if a catcher on the big league roster suffers an injury, providing them an option ahead of Ali Sanchez, who looked overwhelmed in his big league debut this season. There is also a chance Rivera seeks this shot elsewhere and the Mets add a player of similar caliber to fill this role next season.

