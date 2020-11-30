The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Petchmanee CP Freshmart +325 over Wanheng Menayothin/Joe Joyce +325 over Daniel Dubois
Notable New Champions:
- WBC World Minimumweight Champion: Petchmanee CP Freshmart
- IBO World Junior Lightweight Champion: Michael Magnesi
- IBF Intercontinental Welterweight Champion: Daniyar Yeleussinov
- UAE Warriors Women’s Flyweight Champion: Manon Fiorot
- UAE Warriors Bantamweight Champion: Xavier Alaoui
- EBU European/Commonwealth/BBBofC British Heavyweight Champion: Joe Joyce
- WBC Latino Junior Welterweight Champion: Claudio Gabriel Daneff
- Krush Featherweight Champion: Takahito Niimi
- Krush 45kg Champion: Miyuu Sugawara
- Combat Jiu Jitsu Lightweight Champion: Kade Ruotolo
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Glorified Sparring: When both the Twitter accounts of the broadcast and the promoter shit on your efforts, you know you put on an absolute stinker, like Daniel Jacobs and Gabriel Rosado did in Friday night’s Matchroom main event.
- Actual Sparring: But you know who was doing actual sparring? Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr! There didn’t seem to be any losers in the contest, as both men looked great for being in their 50s. There was no scoring, but the mass opinion seems to be that Tyson got the better of Jones, but if you enjoyed watching two icons go at it in the ring, then it hit the spot. Sparring for good, as opposed to (motions above).
- The Next Great British Heavyweight Contender: Is Joe Joyce in a stunning knockout upset of anointed Daniel Dubois. The Olympic gold medalist stuck to his fundamentals, and literally jabbed his way to a knockout, rabidly attacking Dubois’s eye, winning a slew of British heavyweight titles and setting himself up for world title contendership.