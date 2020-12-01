Celtics' Kemba Walker to miss start of 2020-2021 season

Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker will miss the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season.

This week, the Celtics and the rest of the NBA will begin training camp in preparation for next season. Before, it seemed the NBA could be waiting it out for a January or possibly a February start — but players shockingly agreed to a quick turnaround.

Therefore, Walker will not benefit from a quick start this month. The 30-year-old guard sought attention from multiple knee specialists back in early October. That’s when he received a stem cell injection and was put on a 12-week program to focus on strengthening his knee.

Although the Celtics anticipate Walker will return to take part in on-court activities in December, the team doesn’t plan on having him back full-time until January at the earliest.

According to a report from ESPN, the Celtics won’t be able to report Walker’s return until at least the first week of January. He’s not expected to return by then, but the organization plans to update when he is able to take the court once again.

Last season, Walker averaged about 20 points-per-game, five assists-per-game, and nearly four rebounds-per-game. Although the Celtics have a serviceable starting lineup without Walker, the loss of Gordon Hayward this offseason could leave Boston slightly less confident in a Kemba Walker-less lineup.

