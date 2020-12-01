Combat

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort

Combat

Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort

By December 1, 2020 10:07 am

By |

 

Date: February 5, 2011
Card: UFC 126
Championship(s): UFC Middleweight Championship (Silva)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home