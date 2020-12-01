Fight of the Day: Anderson Silva vs. Vitor Belfort

Date: February 5, 2011
Card: UFC 126
Championship(s): UFC Middleweight Championship (Silva)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: February 5, 2011
Card: UFC 126
Championship(s): UFC Middleweight Championship (Silva)
Venue: Mandalay Bay Events Center
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Boston Celtics guard Kemba Walker will miss the start of the 2020-2021 NBA season. The Boston Celtics are set (…)
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general (…)
The Charlotte Hornets have locked in the third-overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft to a brand new contract. (…)
After another week, where Eagles starter Carson Wentz threw his 15th interception, the calls for rookie Jalen Hurts are growing louder.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has surprised many observers by playing at an MVP-level in 2020. The future Hall of Fame (…)
It was an inspired effort by the Eagles’ defense and special teams coverage units, but not enough to offset the brilliance of the (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Kelly Candaele. The documentary filmmaker talks to the boys about his (…)
This edition of Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans (…)
Magic Johnson is viewed by many to be the greatest passers of all time, as his vision, physical abilities and leadership made him such a (…)