MMA Fight Announcement Tracker: Dec 1/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

Stream live snports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

UFC

Jack Hermansson (21-5) vs Marvin Vettori (15-4-1) – UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori – Dec 5th

Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza (26-8, 1 NC) vs Kevin Holland (20-5) – UFC 256 – Dec 12th

Warlley Alves (13-4) vs Christian Aguilera (14-7) – UFC Fight Night: Holloway vs Kattar – Jan 16th

Shane Burgos (13-2) vs Hakeem Dawodu (12-1-1) – UFC 257 – Jan 23rd

Clay Guida (35-20) vs Michael Johnson (19-16) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Beneil Dariush (19-4-1) vs Diego Ferreira (17-2) – UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs Volkov – Feb 6th

Randy Costa (6-1) vs Trevin Jones (12-6) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

Uros Medic (6-0) vs Aalon Cruz (8-3) – UFC 259 – Mar 6th

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)