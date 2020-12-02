5 pieces of home workout equipment you can get for less than $100

Do you believe you can reach your fitness goals at home?

Perhaps you’re trying to shed weight, tone your waist, or build abs; whatever it is your fitness goals are, I’m here to tell you that you don’t need to visit a gym to reach them.

There are so many pieces of affordable home workout equipment you can use to achieve your goals.

The interesting part?

Much of this equipment costs less than $100, meaning you don’t have to break the bank to buy it.

No more booking training sessions. No more adjusting your schedules to fit a gym session just because you want to use their fitness equipment.

That said, allow me to introduce some of these equipment to you.

Synergee Gliding Discs Core Sliders

On Amazon, this simple piece of workout equipment is sold for as little as $9.

Basically, a Synergee Gliding Discs Core Slider works to tone every inch of your body, from legs to arms to core. Whether in a lunge, plank, or push-up, they work great.

What they do is that they engage your core and make exercise a lot more focused, as you’re simply gliding across the floor, focusing on form rather than unnecessary movement. For example, let’s say you’re trying to exercise your arms or legs; you can place either on a gliding disc and glide as freely as you like. In the end, you’ll notice that you’re able to complete more rounds/sets with much less pain and strain, and more focus on your core.

Typically, a Synergee Gliding Discs Core Sliders comprise of two sides, a plastic side and a firm side. As you can imagine, the plastic side is great on hardwood floors, while the firm side is perfect on carpets.

Sandbag

Once upon a time, sandbags were only used by remote military men and martial artists.

But nowadays they’re a great home workout tool that comes with an affordable price tags.

If you check out stores like Amazon, you’ll find sandbags that cost as little as $15-$20.

A sandbag works similarly to your regular dumbbell. They make a great budget home workout tool for strength training, and they can easily be emptied and refilled later if you ever need to move.

To learn how to exercise with sandbags, you can watch a couple of YouTube videos.

TRX – Fit System Suspension Trainer

For lovers of pull-ups, muscle-ups, and dips, a TRX fit system suspension trainer makes a lot of sense.

If you’ve been to a gym before, you would have seen straps like this dangling in the room.

They’re used for bodyweight exercises and are great for people looking to strengthen their back, arm, and shoulder muscles.

For just $75, this versatile piece of equipment belongs in any home gym.

However, be careful when fitting the TRX in your house. Most experts suggest it’s best to attach them to the strongest doors in the house. As a general rule of thumb, always set up the TRX to pull IN to the door frame, rather than away from the frame.

Fit Simplify Resistance Loop Exercise Bands

Have you heard about elastic exercise bands before?

If you haven’t, you should consider them. They are a great value for full body workouts on a budget, starting under $10.

A basic exercise with a loop band is to simply pull the band apart. Grab hold of the band in each hand, and extend your arms straight in front of you at eye level, shoulder width apart. Make sure there is no slack in the band between your hands. Spread your arms out to your sides and hold for a two second count. Slowly bring your arms back to in front of you. Repeat 10 times for 3 sets.

When you’re done, you can do the same with your knees, legs, or a combination of a hand and leg.

Again, watch YouTube videos to see how these are done.