Combat

Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Masato I

Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Masato I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Masato I

By December 2, 2020 9:50 am

By |

 

Date: June 30, 2006
Card: K-1 World MAX 2006 Championships
Championship(s):
Venue: Yokohama Arena
Location: Yokohama, Japan

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home