Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Ali Sanchez

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at catcher Ali Sanchez.

Player Review: Ali Sanchez

2020 Stats: 5 Games, 9 At Bats, .111 Batting Average, 1 Hit, .311 OPS, -0.1 WAR

Story: After getting added to the 40-man roster last season, Ali Sanchez was expected to spend 2020 down at AAA Syracuse. The pandemic changed things, scuttling the minor league season, but the Mets kept Sanchez in their player pool as the fourth catcher. Sanchez made his big league debut on August 10 and became the primary backup catcher in late August when Tomas Nido contracted the coronavirus. That didn’t go well as Sanchez was overwhelmed offensively and was shaky defensively, forcing the Mets to trade for Robinson Chirinos to serve as the backup to Wilson Ramos. Sanchez didn’t play again once Chirinos was activated, spending the rest of the year down at the alternate site.

Grade: D

Sanchez was bad in his big league debut but five games is a small sample size so it’s not fair to go too hard on him.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Minor League Catcher

Sanchez definitely needed more minor league seasoning and should get it in 2021 down at AAA Syracuse. The Mets will likely call on Sanchez from time to time if they need an injury replacement but if he is getting primary playing time something has probably gone wrong.

Check back tomorrow as our Player Review series continues with a look at relief pitcher Paul Sewald!