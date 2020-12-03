Greg Vanney resigns as head coach of Toronto FC

Greg Vanney has resigned as the head coach of Toronto FC according to Neil Davidson of the Canadian Press on Tuesday. The native of South Boston, VI had been the head coach of Toronto FC since 2014, and had great success at the helm of the most famous men’s soccer team in Canada.

In 250 games, Vanney led Toronto FC to a record of 112 wins, 82 losses, and 56 draws. In that span, Toronto FC scored 423 goals and gave up 345 goals for a goals for and against differential of +78.

In 2017, Vanney had his finest success with Toronto FC. For the first time in franchise history, Toronto FC won the MLS Cup. On December 9 of that year at BMO Field in Toronto, Toronto FC defeated the Seattle Sounders 2-0 in the MLS Final on goals by Jozy Altidore, and Victor Vazquez.

During the 2017 MLS season, Toronto FC had a regular season record of 20 wins, nine draws, and five losses for 69 points. Toronto FC then defeated the New York Red Bulls in the Eastern Conference semi-finals, and then the Columbus Crew 1-0 in the Eastern Conference finals.

There is no doubt that Vanney left Toronto FC on a sour note. That is because in the 2020 MLS Cup Playoffs, Toronto FC was upset 1-0 by Nashville SC in the first round of the MLS Cup Playoffs on November 24.

The fact that Toronto FC lost to an expansion franchise was an embarrassment. However, the 1-0 scoreline was actually a compliment to Toronto FC. They were completely outplayed in every facet of the game and Nashville FC could have won by a score of 4-0, but three Nashville SC goals were called back due to close offside calls.

In the 2020 MLS Cup playoffs, the Columbus Crew SC and the New England Revolution will play in the Eastern Conference Final. Meanwhile, the Seattle Sounders FC will either play Sporting Kansas City or Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference Final. Both conference finals will be on December 6.