Indians trade relief pitcher Adam Cimber to Marlins

The Cleveland Indians traded Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins according to WQKT on Tuesday. In return, the Indians received $100,000. This is rather significant because it was the first trade for Marlins general manager Kim Ng.

A native of Portland, OR, the Marlins become Cimber’s third Major League Baseball team. In addition to the Indians, Cimber has played for the San Diego Padres.

A sidearmer, Cimber pitched in 14 games for the Indians in 2020. He had a record of zero wins, and one loss, with an earned run average of 3.97 and a WHIP of 1.32. In 11 1/3 innings pitched, he gave up 13 hits, five earned runs, and two walks, along with three holds and five strikeouts.

On seven separate situations in 2020, Cimber pitched a scoreless inning. However, the 30-year-old righthander never pitched more than one inning in any single appearance. Cimber recorded his holds in a 2-0 Indians win over the Kansas City Royals on July 24, in a 5-3 Indians win over the Chicago White Sox on July 28, and in an 8-6 Indians win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 27.

Cimber also has one career save in 152 games over the last three seasons. That came in a 4-3 Indians win over the Los Angeles Angels on September 11, 2019.

Cimber idolized Brad Ziegler of Pratt, KS while growing up. Ziegler was a sidearm pitcher as well with the Oakland Athletics, Arizona Diamondbacks, Boston Red Sox, and Miami Marlins from 2008 to 2018.

In 2021, Cimber is expected to join a Marlins bullpen that includes relievers Yimi Garcia, Richard Bleier, and James Hoyt. Three regular Marlins relievers from last year (closer Brandon Kintzler along with relievers Brad Boxberger and Nick Vincent) are currently free agents. Kintzler had 12 saves last season, while Vincent had three saves.

It appears that Garcia could fit in nicely in the closer role with the Marlins. He was excellent last season with a record of three wins and zero losses, and an earned run average of 0.60 in 14 games. Cimber is best suited for the seventh or eighth inning, in a setup role.