NFL Week 13 Predictions & Picks

The NFL season is starting to get towards the end and the playoff picture is starting to take light. Some of it has the fans scratching their head wondering if a team does deserve an NFL playoff berth like in the NFC East. However, the season is one that has been interesting to say the least.

Coming off of last week one of the most interesting aspects of the season was the fact that Denver had to play without a single quarterback on the roster. That stems from the fact that the Broncos had to place all of their quarterbacks on the unable to perform list due to Covid-19 concerns. However, the season is one that has had a lot of firsts this year.

Coming into this week it will be very interesting to see which teams are going to come out on top. You do have some teams that are excelling, but other teams, like Cincinnati that are struggling. With that being the case, here are 2 of the best NFL picks that you can find this week.

Eagles at Packers

Philadelphia is one team that has struggled most of the season. Some of that stems from injuries decimating the roster, but the rest of it comes from the fact that Wentz has not been able to move the ball and it has a lot of fans calling for him to be replaced this year. With the way the offense has played on the year, Philadelphia could land a top pick and that could help them out in landing a good quarterback, but without the supporting cast or coverage on the defensive side it could be a waste.

Green Bay is coming to the game with a great quarterback in Rodgers who is living out his prime. However, the defense for Green Bay is not that great and it is definitely showing up in a lot of games. The other thing that the Packers have going for them in this game is the fact that the team is facing the Eagles here and Philadelphia is simply put, horrible.

The spread in this game is sitting at -9.5 points and with the way the Eagles have played offense it is surprising that the spread is not even higher. The Eagles have struggled to move the ball and when they do get going they have a tendency to turn the ball over. The pass rush for Philadelphia is good, but it will be hard to get to Rodgers who has a quick release and a good supporting cast to catch the ball. Look for the Packers to easily win this game and cover the spread as Philadelphia does not have any offensive players to step up.

Bills at 49ers

The Bills get to take to the road after blowing out the Chargers in their last game. The Bills managed to get a good game from Josh Allen, who did not have to do much at the quarterback position. At the same time, the defense for Buffalo was not really tested that much, but it was a great day for A.J. Klein who ended up getting a total of 14 tackles with 3 of them for losses and he drug the quarterback down 1.5 times for a sack. That type of momentum will definitely carry over to the next week.

San Francisco is coming to the game here with a “home game” but it is not a true home game as it is played in Glendale, Arizona. The 49ers are also coming to the game without Kittle or their normal starting quarterback in place. Those two players missing is going to gut the 49ers offense and keep them from doing much on the year. The defense has been solid defensively, but only if the players are healthy and able to play. If any of the big name defensive players are out the 49ers defense falls apart from lack of depth.

San Francisco has played solid at times this year, but the 49ers are a team that has had a lot of problems a well. Look for the 49ers to continue to have the problems as the Bills have a great secondary that is able to contain the receivers from Buffalo, and that actually leads to the 49ers offensive production falling off dramatically, which allows the Bills to win the game and cover the spread.