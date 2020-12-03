Top five NFL performers from Week 12

Well, normally this segment comes out every Tuesday. However, this is unlike any normal National Football League season, as week 12 in 2020 actually ended on a Wednesday! Here are the top five performers from winning teams in week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season.

5) Aaron Rodgers–Green Bay Packers–In the Sunday nighter at Lambeau, Aaron Rodgers was prolific as he completed 21 of 29 passes for 211 yards and four touchdowns. Green Bay also expanded their lead in the NFC North to three games, as they are the only team above the .500 mark in the division, at eight wins and three losses.

4) Derrick Henry–Tennessee Titans–On Sunday, the Tennessee Titans moved into first place in the AFC South with an impressive 45-26 win over the Indianapolis Colts. This game was over at halftime as the Titans had a 35-14 lead after 30 minutes. The Titans star running back, Derrick Henry was sensational. He had 27 attempts for 178 yards and three touchdowns.

3) Patrick Mahomes–Kansas City Chiefs–In one of the most intriguing games on the weekend, the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-24. It was the play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes that deserved high praise. Mahomes completed 37 of 49 passes for a season-high 462 yards and three touchdowns, along with 28 rushing yards.

2) DeShaun Watson–Houston Texans–In the first game of American Thanksgiving, DeShaun Watson did an excellent job in reading the soft Detroit Lions secondary. He completed 17 of 25 passes for 318 yards and four touchdowns, along with 24 rushing yards, in a 41-25 Houston win.

1) Tyreek Hill–Kansas City Chiefs–For the first time this season, a wide receiver is number one in the rankings. Actually, it is also the first time a non-quarterback is number one. We know Mahomes recorded three touchdowns, and all three touchdowns were to wide receiver Tyreek Hill. In all, he caught 13 passes for 269 yards. With the win, the Chiefs improved to 10-1, and continue to lead the AFC West.