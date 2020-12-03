Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday December 4

7:30am: ONE Big Bang (B/R Live)

9:00am: 2020 RTC Cup (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Dynamite Fighting Show 9 (SportExtra.ro)

2:00pm: Garcia vs. Spence Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)

2:00pm: Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray/James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly (DAZN)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Fight To Win 158 (FloGrappling)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

6:05pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (ESPN+)

8:00pm: XFN Kickboxing 369 (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00pm: Tar Heel Freestyle Wrestling Open ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 96 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday December 5

7:00am: Dmitrii Khasiev vs. Vladislav Krasnoshein/Nikita Kuznetsov vs. Ruslan Kamilov (YouTube)

9:00am: 2020 RTC Cup (FloWrestling)

9:30am: 2020 IBJJF American National Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

10:00am: 2020 Smash Nationals (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Prelims (ESPN+)

7:00pm: Garcia vs. Spence Prelims (Fox Sports 2)

7:00pm: Rage in the Cage OKC 77 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

8:00pm: Pyramid Fights 16 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia/Jorge Cota vs. Sebastian Fundora ($74.99 Pay-Per-View)

9:45pm: SFT 26 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori (ESPN2)

Sunday December 6

12:30am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

12:30am: Grachan 46 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

9:30am: 2020 IBJJF American National Jiu-Jitsu Championships (FloGrappling)

10:00am: 2020 Smash Nationals (FloWrestling)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man very pleasantly surprised by Jones Jr. vs. Tyson attempts not to be so goddamned curmudgeonly.

1. Errol Spence Jr. vs. Danny Garcia/Habib Ahmed vs. Sebastian Fundora: PBC hasn’t been afraid to spoon shit on TV then throw out huge, expensive PPVs haven’t they?

2. UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori: I admire Kevin Holland: Quarantine Superstar, but I like the Marvin Vettori main event more.

3. Billy Joe Saunders vs. Martin Murray/James Tennyson vs. Josh O’Reilly: Scott Christ said it exactly right. This should have happened a few years ago at a lower weight.

4. ONE Big Bang: ONE bringing it this weekend. Light Heavyweight kickboxing tournament, and Garry Tonon and Marat Grigorian are in action.

5. XFN Kickboxing 369: Bring on all the one-night tournaments.

6. Legacy Fighting Alliance 96: For the vacant welterweight championship that Jaleel Willis held for not even two months before bolting for Bellator.

7. Fight To Win 158: Uniquely poor showing from F2W this weekend.

8. 2020 IBJJF American National Jiu-Jitsu Championships: Good to see IBJJF get back into their groove.

9. 2020 Smash Nationals: Amateur wrestling is as big a staple of winter as snow and shitty Pennsylvania drivers.

10. Grachan 46: Best JMMA offering of the weekend.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Openweight Bout: Florin Lambagiu (17-1-1) vs. Ion Grigore [Dynamite Fighting Show 9]

4. Openweight Bout: Andrei Stoica (51-12) vs. Pavel Voronin [Dynamite Fighting Show 9]

3. 8-Man Welterweight Tournament [XFN Kickboxing 369]

2. Featherweight Bout: Ivan Kondratev vs. Marat Grigorian (58-11-1) [ONE Big Bang]

1. ONE Kickboxing Light Heavyweight Championship: Roman Kryklia (c) (45-7) vs. Murat Aygun (16-1) [ONE Big Bang]

BOXING

5. Junior Middleweight Bout: Habib Ahmed (27-1-1) vs. Sebastian Fundora (15-0-1) [PBC on Pay-Per-View]

4. Commonwealth Light Heavyweight Championship: Lyndon Arthur (c) (17-0) vs. Anthony Yarde (20-1) [Queensberry Promotions on BT Sport]

3. Vacant WBO International Super Middleweight Championship: Cesar Nunez (17-2-1) vs. Zach Parker (19-0) [Matchroom on DAZN]

2. WBO World Super Middleweight Championship: Billy Joe Saunders (c) (29-0) vs. Martin Murray (39-5-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

1. WBC/IBF World Welterweight Championships: Errol Spence Jr. (c) (26-0) vs. Danny Garcia (36-2) [PBC on Pay-Per-View]

MMA

5. Bantamweight Bout: José Alberto Quiñónez (8-4) vs. Louis Smolka (16-7) [UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori]

4. Vacant LFA Welterweight Championship: Batsumberel Dagvadorj (7-0) vs. Maycon Mendonca (10-4) [Legacy Fighting Alliance 96]

3. Featherweight Bout: Garry Tonon (5-0) vs. Koyomi Matsushima (12-4) [ONE Big Bang]

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Jamahal Hill (7-0) vs. Ovince Saint Preux (25-14) [UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori]

1. Middleweight Bout: Jack Hermansson (21-5) vs. Marvin Vettori (15-4-1) [UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Superfight: Ana Nascimento vs. Melissa Bentley [Fight To Win 158]

4. Black Belt Superfight: Mauricio Gomez vs. Samuel Nagai [Fight To Win 158]

3. Black Belt Superfight: German Eddie Gomez vs. Renato Tavares [Fight To Win 158]

2. Black Belt Superfight: Feliipe Trovo vs. Matheus Luna [Fight To Win 158]

1. Black Belt Superfight: Elisabeth Clay vs. Rafaela Guedes [Fight To Win 158]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: Last month to make this year a winner for the first goddamned time ever! sigh

Best Fight of the Weekend: Jack Hermansson vs. Marvin Vettori

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Batsumberel Dagvadorj vs. Maycon Mendonca

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Sebastian Fundora over Habib Ahmed

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: PBC on Pay-Per-View

Upset of the Week: Ovince Saint Preux over Jamahal Hill

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Danny Garcia vs. Errol Spence Jr.