Fight of the Day: Andy Souwer vs. Masato III

Date: December 31, 2009
Card: Dynamite!! 2009
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Date: December 31, 2009
Card: Dynamite!! 2009
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Luke Irwin: Scott Christ said it exactly right. This should have happened a few years ago at a lower weight. (…)
NBA players are back at their teams’ facilities practicing this week. Well, most of them are, at least. On Tuesday, (…)
Sports betting has a very specific origin in horse racing and English football matches, but the origins have nothing to do with what we find (…)
The NFL season is starting to get towards the end and the playoff picture is starting to take light. Some of it has the fans scratching (…)
The Steelers-Ravens Week 12 showdown finally took place on Wednesday, and while it did likely decide the AFC North division title, it sure (…)
On December 12th, British boxer Anthony Joshua will have his WBA (Super), IBO, WBO and IBF heavyweight titles on the line, as he comes (…)
https://twitter.com/MatchroomBoxing/status/1332646670316630019 After two attempts at staging the world title fight, it’s third time lucky (…)
The Cleveland Indians traded Adam Cimber to the Miami Marlins according to WQKT on Tuesday. In return, the Indians received (…)
Marvin Vettori Career Earnings (UFC only – doesn’t including undisclosed bonuses of PPV earnings) * denotes an (…)
Well, normally this segment comes out every Tuesday. However, this is unlike any normal National Football League season, as week 12 in 2020 (…)