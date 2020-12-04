Matchroom on DAZN: Saunders vs. Murray Picks

Luke Irwin: Scott Christ said it exactly right. This should have happened a few years ago at a lower weight. But here we are. This is Murray’s fourth and probably final crack at a world title. I would have liked his odds even three years ago, but it’s too late, Murray never got by on speed, and his technique is elementary. With a guy like Saunders, who doesn’t care about style or excitement, he’ll muddy and boring it up against a guy like Murray. I hate that it’s going to go like this, but I have to think with my head and not my heart. The ducker wins again. Saunders via UD.

Vacant WBO International Super Middleweight Championship: Cesar Nunez (17-2-1) vs. Zach Parker (19-0)

Luke: For a shot at being the mandatory challenger to Saunders-Murray. Nunez is 35, is 1-2-1 in his last four and his last two wins have come over fighters with records of 4-5-2 and 11-31. Parker via R6 TKO.

Lightweight Bout: James Tennyson (27-3) vs. Josh O’Reilly (16-0)

Luke: Tennyson via R8 KO.