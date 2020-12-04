Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Chasen Shreve

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Chasen Shreve.

Player Review: Chasen Shreve

2020 Stats: 17 Appearances, 25.0 Innings Pitched, 1-0 Won-Loss Record, 3.96 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 1 Hold, 34:12 K:BB Ratio, 0.3 WAR

Story: After spending 2019 as a member of the St. Louis Cardinals, Shreve was a priority minor league free agent for the Mets, who signed him in November. Shreve’s deal contained an invitation to spring training and he pitched well before the pandemic shut down camps, positioning him well for the baseball restart in July. The Mets added Shreve to their player pool and he won a spot on the Opening Day roster, eventually finding a niche as the team’s long reliever. Shreve became very effective pitching multiple inning relief stints, a role he maintained throughout the regular season, becoming a valuable member of Luis Rojas’ bullpen.

Grade: B

The Mets got excellent value after seeing Shreve emerge as a capable reliever at the big league level. Shreve wasn’t a consideration for late-inning work, but relievers who can go multiple innings do have a place in today’s game.

Contract Status: Free Agent

Odds of Returning: 50%

2021 Role: Long Reliever

Shreve was a surprise non-tender by the Mets, who would have had to pay him roughly two million dollars in 2021, but the fact that he was out of options worked against him. The Mets would likely prefer relievers they can option to the minor leagues, especially given the thin nature of the upper minors, and Shreve would have to be exposed to waivers if he was kept on the 40-man roster. The two sides could explore another minor league deal with a chance to make the team out of camp but Shreve will likely move on while the Mets look to upgrade the overall quality of their bullpen.

