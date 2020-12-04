UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Pound for Pound: Dec 4/20

Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: Pound for Pound
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|4
|Stipe Miocic
|Heavyweight
|554
|2
|3
|1
|Khabib Nurmagomedov
|Lightweight
|548
|3
|2
|3
|Israel Adesanya
|Middleweight
|539.5
|4
|4
|Henry Cejudo
|Bantamweight
|501
|5
|5
|5
|Kamaru Usman
|Welterweight
|497.5
|6
|6
|1W
|Amanda Nunes
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|479
|7
|7
|6
|Alexander Volkanovski
|Featherweight
|453
|8
|8
|2
|Jon Jones
|Heavyweight
|396
|9
|13
|11
|Deiveson Figueiredo
|Flyweight
|395
|10
|10
|2W
|Valentina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|363.5
|11
|11
|15
|Francis Ngannou
|Heavyweight
|330.5
|12
|9
|10
|Justin Gaethje
|Lightweight
|328
|13
|12
|8
|Max Holloway
|Featherweight
|321.5
|14
|14
|Tyron Woodley
|Welterweight
|312
|15
|15
|Colby Covington
|Welterweight
|310.5
|16
|16
|14
|Tony Ferguson
|Lightweight
|303.5
|17
|17
|4W
|Rose Namajunas
|Women’s Strawweight
|297
|18
|21
|Leon Edwards
|Welterweight
|289
|19
|19
|7
|Dustin Poirier
|Lightweight
|287
|20
|20
|Brian Ortega
|Featherweight
|285
|21
|21
|Charles Oliveira
|Lightweight
|282
|22
|22
|Jan Blachowicz
|Light Heavyweight
|277.5
|23
|18
|13
|Robert Whittaker
|Middleweight
|268.5
|24
|NR
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|Welterweight
|261
|25
|23
|12
|Conor McGregor
|Welterweight
|259
|26
|24
|3W
|Zhang Weili
|Women’s Strawweight
|256
|27
|25
|9
|Petr Yan
|Bantamweight
|242.5
|28
|26
|Aljamain Sterling
|Bantamweight
|229.5
|29
|27
|Curtis Blaydes
|Heavyweight
|228.5
|30
|49
|Glover Teixeira
|Light Heavyweight
|221
|31
|28
|Gilbert Burns
|Welterweight
|218
|32
|29
|Dan Hooker
|Lightweight
|205.5
|33
|30
|Jorge Masvidal
|Welterweight
|204.5
|34
|31
|Kevin Lee
|Lightweight
|203
|35
|32
|Derek Brunson
|Middleweight
|202
|36
|33
|Cory Sandhagen
|Bantamweight
|201.5
|37
|34
|5W
|Jessica Andrade
|Women’s Flyweight
|198
|38
|35
|Alistair Overeem
|Heavyweight
|197.5
|39
|36
|Marlon Moraes
|Bantamweight
|195.5
|40
|37
|Josh Emmett
|Featherweight
|190.5
|41
|38
|Islam Makhachev
|Lightweight
|187.5
|42
|39
|Stephen Thompson
|Welterweight
|182
|43
|40
|Vicente Luque
|Welterweight
|180
|44
|41
|Jack Hermansson
|Middleweight
|176.5
|45
|42
|Beneil Dariush
|Lightweight
|176
|46
|43
|Cody Garbrandt
|Flyweight
|175.5
|47
|44
|Josh Emmett
|Lightweight
|175
|48
|45
|Kelvin Gastelum
|Middleweight
|172
|49
|47
|Carlos Diego Ferreira
|Lightweight
|171
|50
|48
|Anthony Pettis
|Welterweight
|169
|51
|49
|Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza
|Middleweight
|163
|52
|51
|7W
|Germaine de Randamie
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|159.5
|53
|52
|Dominick Cruz
|Bantamweight
|157
|54
|53
|Chan Sung Jung
|Featherweight
|156
|55
|55
|Song Yadong
|Featherweight
|154.5
|56
|56
|Darren Till
|Middleweight
|153
|57
|57
|Neil Magny
|Welterweight
|152
|57
|68
|Rafael dos Anjos
|Lightweight
|152
|59
|319
|Jared Cannonier
|Middleweight
|151.5
|60
|58
|Anthony Rocco Martin
|Welterweight
|148.5
|60
|58
|Marlon Vera
|Bantamweight
|148.5
|62
|60
|Jairzinho Rozenstruick
|Heavyweight
|147.5
|62
|111
|Uriah Hall
|Middleweight
|147.5
|64
|61
|Michael Chiesa
|Welterweight
|146
|65
|83
|Anthony Smith
|Light Heavyweight
|143
|66
|63
|Alexander Hernandez
|Lightweight
|141
|66
|62
|Derrick Lewis
|Heavyweight
|141
|68
|89
|Sean Strickland
|Middleweight
|140.5
|69
|64
|Paulo Costa
|Middleweight
|138.5
|69
|64
|Ryan Hall
|Featherweight
|138.5
|71
|69
|Muslim Salikhov
|Welterweight
|136.5
|72
|70
|Marvin Vettori
|Middleweight
|136
|73
|71
|Frankie Edgar
|Bantamweight
|135
|74
|72
|Johnny Walker
|Light Heavyweight
|134
|75
|73
|Francisco Trinaldo
|Lightweight
|132.5
|76
|74
|Dominick Reyes
|Light Heavyweight
|131
|77
|104
|Brandon Moreno
|Flyweight
|130.5
|78
|74
|Jimmie Rivera
|Featherweight
|130
|79
|76
|Drew Dober
|Lightweight
|129.5
|79
|54
|Paul Felder
|Lightweight
|129.5
|81
|77
|Pedro Munhoz
|Bantamweight
|128
|82
|78
|James Krause
|Welterweight
|126.5
|83
|79
|Rob Font
|Bantamweight
|126
|84
|80
|Aleksei Oleinik
|Heavyweight
|124
|85
|81
|Joseph Benavidez
|Flyweight
|122
|86
|82
|Ovince Saint Preux
|Light Heavyweight
|121
|87
|96
|Alexander Volkov
|Heavyweight
|120
|87
|83
|Volkan Oezdemir
|Light Heavyweight
|120
|89
|86
|Claudio Silva
|Welterweight
|118.5
|90
|87
|Calvin Kattar
|Featherweight
|117.5
|91
|88
|Gregor Gillespie
|Lightweight
|116.5
|92
|89
|Al Iaquinta
|Lightweight
|116
|92
|89
|Brad Tavares
|Middleweight
|116
|92
|89
|Chris Weidman
|Middleweight
|116
|92
|89
|Geoff Neal
|Welterweight
|116
|92
|89
|Robbie Lawler
|Welterweight
|116
|97
|95
|Demian Maia
|Welterweight
|113
|98
|97
|Song Yadong
|Bantamweight
|112
|98
|97
|Yoel Romero
|Middleweight
|112
|100
|99
|Junior dos Santos
|Heavyweight
|111.5
|101
|100
|Jimmy Crute
|Light Heavyweight
|111
|101
|85
|6W
|Joanna Jedrzejczyk
|Women’s Strawweight
|111
|103
|66
|Thiago Santos
|Light Heavyweight
|110.5
|104
|101
|David Teymur
|Lightweight
|110
|105
|102
|Scott Holtzman
|Lightweight
|109.5
|106
|103
|Leonardo Santos
|Lightweight
|109
|107
|106
|Ian Heinisch
|Middleweight
|105
|107
|106
|Jose Aldo
|Bantamweight
|105
|109
|109
|Warlley Alves
|Welterweight
|103
|110
|178
|Tai Tuivasa
|Heavyweight
|101
|111
|110
|Aleksandar Rakic
|Light Heavyweight
|100
|112
|111
|Edmen Shahbazyan
|Middleweight
|99.5
|113
|113
|Alexey Kunchenko
|Welterweight
|99
|113
|113
|Fabricio Werdum
|Heavyweight
|99
|115
|116
|Brian Kelleher
|Bantamweight
|97
|115
|116
|Cody Stamann
|Featherweight
|97
|115
|116
|Shamil Abdurakhimov
|Heavyweight
|97
|118
|119
|Ricky Simon
|Bantamweight
|96.5
|119
|154
|Casey Kenney
|Bantamweight
|96
|119
|182
|Paul Craig
|Light Heavyweight
|96
|121
|121
|Sodiq Yusuff
|Featherweight
|95.5
|122
|123
|Alexandre Pantoja
|Flyweight
|94.5
|122
|123
|Jake Matthews
|Welterweight
|94.5
|122
|123
|Matt Brown
|Welterweight
|94.5
|122
|123
|Maycee Barber
|Women’s Flyweight
|94.5
|126
|127
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|Welterweight
|94
|126
|193
|Khaos Williams
|Welterweight
|94
|128
|128
|Nik Lentz
|Featherweight
|93.5
|129
|129
|Edson Barboza
|Featherweight
|93
|130
|130
|Li Jingliang
|Welterweight
|92
|130
|130
|Renato Moicano
|Lightweight
|92
|132
|132
|Shane Burgos
|Featherweight
|91.5
|133
|133
|Randy Brown
|Welterweight
|91
|134
|108
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|Welterweight
|90.5
|135
|135
|Jim Miller
|Lightweight
|89
|135
|136
|Nikita Krylov
|Light Heavyweight
|89
|137
|246
|10W
|Katlyn Chookagian
|Women’s Flyweight
|88.5
|138
|137
|Vinc Pichel
|Lightweight
|87
|139
|138
|Dan Ige
|Featherweight
|86.5
|140
|139
|Belal Muhammad
|Welterweight
|86
|141
|140
|Nate Diaz
|Welterweight
|85.5
|142
|141
|Arnold Allen
|Featherweight
|84
|143
|119
|Alex Perez
|Flyweight
|83.5
|144
|142
|Irene Aldana
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|83
|145
|143
|Trevin Giles
|Middleweight
|82.5
|146
|115
|Walt Harris
|Heavyweight
|82
|147
|168
|Magomed Ankalaev
|Light Heavyweight
|80.5
|148
|146
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|Welterweight
|80
|148
|146
|Matt Schnell
|Flyweight
|80
|150
|193
|Lauren Murphy
|Women’s Flyweight
|76.5
|150
|152
|Omari Akhmedov
|Middleweight
|76.5
|150
|146
|Raoni Barcelos
|Bantamweight
|75.5
|153
|155
|Yancy Medeiros
|Lightweight
|75
|154
|240
|Miguel Baeza
|Welterweight
|74.5
|155
|156
|Antonio Rogerio Nogueira
|Light Heavyweight
|74
|155
|208
|Kevin Holland
|Middleweight
|74
|157
|157
|Zabit Magomedsharipov
|Featherweight
|73.5
|158
|164
|Darren Elkins
|Featherweight
|73
|159
|144
|Brendan Allen
|Middleweight
|72.5
|159
|158
|Eddie Wineland
|Bantamweight
|72.5
|159
|134
|Mike Perry
|Welterweight
|72.5
|162
|161
|Amanda Ribas
|Women’s Strawweight
|71.5
|163
|162
|Ilir Latifi
|Heavyweight
|71
|163
|153
|Tom Breese
|Middleweight
|71
|165
|163
|Rani Yahya
|Bantamweight
|70.5
|166
|164
|Ben Rothwell
|Heavyweight
|70
|166
|145
|Nathaniel Wood
|Bantamweight
|70
|168
|166
|Hakeem Dawodu
|Featherweight
|69.5
|169
|167
|Said Nurmagomedov
|Bantamweight
|68.5
|170
|168
|9W
|Aspen Ladd
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|68
|170
|168
|Grant Dawson
|Featherweight
|68
|170
|168
|Khama Worthy
|Lightweight
|68
|170
|168
|Ryan Spann
|Light Heavyweight
|68
|174
|175
|Davi Ramos
|Lightweight
|67.5
|175
|149
|Andre Fili
|Featherweight
|66.5
|175
|177
|Damir Hadzovic
|Lightweight
|66.5
|175
|151
|Mauricio ‘Shogun’ Rua
|Light Heavyweight
|66.5
|178
|324
|Greg Hardy
|Heavyweight
|66
|178
|149
|8W
|Holly Holm
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|66
|180
|180
|Carla Esparza
|Women’s Strawweight
|64.5
|181
|181
|Urijah Faber
|Bantamweight
|64
|182
|175
|Alan Jouban
|Welterweight
|63
|183
|182
|Magomed Mustafaev
|Lightweight
|62.5
|183
|182
|Mirsad Bektic
|Featherweight
|62.5
|183
|182
|Virna Jandiroba
|Women’s Strawweight
|62.5
|186
|159
|Ion Cutelaba
|Light Heavyweight
|62
|187
|188
|Megan Anderson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|61.5
|188
|189
|Gillian Robertson
|Women’s Flyweight
|61
|188
|159
|Marcos Rogerio de Lima
|Heavyweight
|61
|190
|187
|Alejandro Perez
|Bantamweight
|60.5
|190
|190
|Dwight Grant
|Welterweight
|60.5
|190
|190
|Ketlen Vieira
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60.5
|193
|281
|Bryce Mitchell
|Featherweight
|60
|193
|193
|Jalin Turner
|Lightweight
|60
|193
|193
|Lerone Murphy
|Featherweight
|60
|193
|193
|Ricardo Ramos
|Featherweight
|60
|193
|193
|Sara McMann
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|60
|193
|193
|Sean O’Malley
|Bantamweight
|60
|199
|202
|Alexander Gustafsson
|Heavyweight
|59
|199
|202
|Sergei Pavlovich
|Heavyweight
|59
|199
|202
|Zak Cummings
|Middleweight
|59
|202
|350
|Alexander Romanov
|Heavyweight
|57.5
|202
|168
|12W
|Cynthia Calvillo
|Women’s Flyweight
|57.5
|202
|206
|Merab Dvalishvili
|Bantamweight
|57.5
|205
|NR
|Chris Gruetzemacher
|Lightweight
|57
|205
|461
|Joaquin Buckley
|Middleweight
|57
|205
|207
|Song Kenan
|Welterweight
|57
|208
|209
|Herbert Burns
|Featherweight
|56
|208
|209
|Mickey Gall
|Welterweight
|56
|208
|209
|Montana De La Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|56
|211
|182
|Daniel Rodriguez
|Welterweight
|55.5
|211
|212
|Marcin Tybura
|Heavyweight
|55.5
|211
|178
|Stefan Struve
|Heavyweight
|55.5
|214
|190
|Alex Morono
|Welterweight
|55
|214
|213
|Lyman Good
|Welterweight
|55
|214
|NR
|Shavkat Rakhmonov
|Welterweight
|55
|217
|214
|Darren Stewart
|Middleweight
|54.5
|217
|214
|Dhiego Lima
|Welterweight
|54.5
|217
|214
|Joanne Calderwood
|Women’s Flyweight
|54.5
|220
|219
|Bryan Barberena
|Welterweight
|54
|220
|219
|Jonathan Martinez
|Featherweight
|54
|220
|340
|Nicolas Dalby
|Welterweight
|54
|220
|219
|Ramazan Emeev
|Welterweight
|54
|224
|313
|Giga Chikadze
|Featherweight
|53.5
|224
|222
|Jessica Eye
|Women’s Flyweight
|53.5
|224
|222
|Mackenzie Dern
|Women’s Strawweight
|53.5
|224
|222
|Raphael Assuncao
|Bantamweight
|53.5
|228
|193
|Jennifer Maia
|Women’s Flyweight
|53
|229
|226
|Chris Daukaus
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|229
|226
|Ciryl Gane
|Heavyweight
|52.5
|229
|225
|Krzysztof Jotko
|Middleweight
|52.5
|232
|228
|Diego Sanchez
|Welterweight
|52
|232
|228
|Jeremy Stephens
|Featherweight
|52
|232
|228
|Sabina Mazo
|Women’s Flyweight
|52
|235
|231
|Arman Tsarukyan
|Lightweight
|51.5
|235
|231
|Karl Roberson
|Middleweight
|51.5
|235
|231
|Khamzat Chimaev
|Middleweight
|51.5
|235
|202
|Luke Sanders
|Bantamweight
|51.5
|235
|231
|Peter Sobotta
|Welterweight
|51.5
|240
|235
|Gerald Meerschaert
|Middleweight
|51
|240
|235
|Makwan Amirkhani
|Featherweight
|51
|242
|238
|Movsar Evloev
|Featherweight
|50
|242
|238
|Roxanne Modafferi
|Women’s Flyweight
|50
|244
|240
|Michelle Waterson
|Women’s Strawweight
|49.5
|244
|240
|Nicco Montano
|Women’s Flyweight
|49.5
|244
|240
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|Welterweight
|49.5
|247
|214
|Brandon Royval
|Flyweight
|49
|247
|244
|Ottman Azaitar
|Lightweight
|49
|249
|289
|Andrei Arlovski
|Heavyweight
|48.5
|250
|246
|Gabriel Benitez
|Lightweight
|48
|251
|248
|Tyson Nam
|Flyweight
|47.5
|252
|249
|Angela Hill
|Women’s Strawweight
|47
|252
|249
|Ed Herman
|Light Heavyweight
|47
|254
|251
|Nasrat Haqparast
|Lightweight
|46.5
|255
|253
|Marion Reneau
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|46
|256
|366
|13W
|Yan Xiaonan
|Women’s Strawweight
|45.5
|257
|254
|Clay Guida
|Lightweight
|45
|257
|254
|Damon Jackson
|Featherweight
|45
|257
|254
|Shana Dobson
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|257
|254
|Viviane Araujo
|Women’s Flyweight
|45
|261
|259
|Andre Muniz
|Middleweight
|44.5
|261
|259
|Askar Askarov
|Flyweight
|44.5
|263
|261
|Eryk Anders
|Middleweight
|44
|263
|245
|Tim Means
|Welterweight
|44
|265
|262
|Andrew Sanchez
|Middleweight
|43.5
|265
|264
|Joel Alvarez
|Lightweight
|43.5
|265
|262
|Sam Alvey
|Light Heavyweight
|43.5
|268
|264
|Devonte Smith
|Lightweight
|43
|268
|264
|Khalil Rountree Jr
|Light Heavyweight
|43
|268
|264
|Sean Brady
|Welterweight
|43
|268
|264
|Tom Aspinall
|Heavyweight
|43
|272
|237
|14W
|Claudia Gadelha
|Women’s Strawweight
|42.5
|272
|269
|Gavin Tucker
|Featherweight
|42.5
|274
|270
|Danny Roberts
|Welterweight
|42
|274
|193
|Doo Ho Choi
|Featherweight
|42
|274
|270
|Jessica-Rose Clark
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|42
|277
|272
|Drakkar Klose
|Lightweight
|41
|278
|274
|Blagoy Ivanov
|Heavyweight
|40.5
|278
|274
|John Makdessi
|Lightweight
|40.5
|278
|386
|Max Griffin
|Welterweight
|40.5
|281
|251
|Alexander Yakovlev
|Lightweight
|40
|281
|276
|Charles Rosa
|Lightweight
|40
|281
|276
|Daniel Pineda
|Featherweight
|40
|281
|276
|Jiri Prochazka
|Light Heavyweight
|40
|281
|276
|Nate Landwehr
|Featherweight
|40
|281
|254
|Takashi Sato
|Welterweight
|40
|287
|282
|Lando Vannata
|Lightweight
|38
|287
|282
|Michal Oleksiejczuk
|Light Heavyweight
|38
|289
|284
|Kyung Ho Kang
|Bantamweight
|37.5
|289
|284
|Michael Johnson
|Lightweight
|37.5
|291
|286
|Amanda Lemos
|Women’s Strawweight
|37
|291
|286
|Mayra Bueno Silva
|Women’s Flyweight
|37
|291
|NR
|Rick Glenn
|Lightweight
|37
|291
|286
|Rodolfo Vieira
|Middleweight
|37
|295
|272
|Bobby Green
|Lightweight
|36.5
|296
|289
|Lina Lansberg
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|36
|296
|289
|Mike Grundy
|Featherweight
|36
|298
|292
|Emily Whitmire
|Women’s Strawweight
|35.5
|299
|214
|Alex Oliveira
|Welterweight
|35
|299
|293
|Gadzhimurad Antigulov
|Light Heavyweight
|35
|299
|293
|Macy Chiasson
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|299
|293
|Marc Diakiese
|Lightweight
|35
|299
|293
|Markus Perez
|Middleweight
|35
|299
|293
|Polyana Viana
|Women’s Strawweight
|35
|299
|293
|Sarah Moras
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|35
|306
|299
|Mario Bautista
|Bantamweight
|34.5
|307
|302
|Alex Caceres
|Featherweight
|34
|307
|408
|Antonina Shevchenko
|Women’s Flyweight
|34
|307
|302
|Billy Quarantillo
|Featherweight
|34
|307
|302
|Kevin Aguilar
|Lightweight
|34
|307
|302
|Roosevelt Roberts
|Lightweight
|34
|312
|306
|Alonzo Menifield
|Light Heavyweight
|33.5
|312
|306
|Joe Solecki
|Lightweight
|33.5
|324
|308
|Michel Pereira
|Welterweight
|33
|324
|450
|Miles Johns
|Bantamweight
|33
|316
|309
|Andre Ewell
|Bantamweight
|32.5
|316
|309
|Da Un Jung
|Light Heavyweight
|32.5
|316
|309
|Julian Erosa
|Featherweight
|32.5
|319
|313
|Ryan Benoit
|Flyweight
|32
|320
|315
|Karolina Kowalkiewicz
|Women’s Strawweight
|31.5
|321
|299
|Ariane Lipski
|Women’s Flyweight
|31
|321
|316
|Raquel Pennington
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|31
|323
|317
|Augusto Sakai
|Heavyweight
|30.5
|323
|317
|Zubaira Tukhugov
|Featherweight
|30.5
|325
|319
|Dmitriy Sosnovskiy
|Heavyweight
|30
|325
|319
|Ilia Topuria
|Featherweight
|30
|325
|521
|Jonathan Pearce
|Featherweight
|30
|325
|319
|L’udovit Klein
|Featherweight
|30
|325
|319
|Mounir Lazeez
|Welterweight
|30
|330
|NR
|Cub Swanson
|Featherweight
|29.5
|330
|324
|Kyler Phillips
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|330
|324
|Montel Jackson
|Bantamweight
|29.5
|333
|327
|Mads Burnell
|Featherweight
|29
|333
|327
|Sergey Spivak
|Heavyweight
|29
|333
|309
|Tanner Boser
|Heavyweight
|29
|333
|327
|Tecia Torres
|Women’s Strawweight
|29
|337
|330
|Poliana Botelho
|Women’s Flyweight
|28.5
|337
|330
|Sijara Eubanks
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|28.5
|349
|332
|Alan Patrick
|Lightweight
|28
|349
|NR
|Tim Elliott
|Flyweight
|28
|341
|333
|Bea Malecki
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27.5
|341
|333
|Don Madge
|Lightweight
|27.5
|341
|333
|Ji Yeon Kim
|Women’s Flyweight
|27.5
|341
|333
|Juan Espino
|Heavyweight
|27.5
|345
|340
|Brad Riddell
|Lightweight
|27
|345
|340
|Charles Jourdain
|Featherweight
|27
|345
|340
|Kyle Nelson
|Featherweight
|27
|345
|340
|Wu Yanan
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|27
|349
|345
|Andrea Lee
|Women’s Flyweight
|26.5
|349
|345
|Frank Camacho
|Lightweight
|26.5
|349
|299
|Louis Smolka
|Bantamweight
|26.5
|352
|347
|Austin Hubbard
|Lightweight
|26
|352
|347
|Jose Alberto Quinonez
|Bantamweight
|26
|354
|349
|Chris Gutierrez
|Bantamweight
|25.5
|355
|NR
|Adrian Yanez
|Bantamweight
|25
|355
|350
|Amir Albazi
|Flyweight
|25
|355
|350
|Darrick Minner
|Featherweight
|25
|355
|350
|Douglas Silva de Andrade
|Featherweight
|25
|355
|350
|Julio Arce
|Featherweight
|25
|355
|NR
|Phil Hawes
|Middleweight
|25
|355
|NR
|Sasha Palatnikov
|Welterweight
|25
|362
|357
|Felice Herrig
|Women’s Strawweight
|24.5
|362
|357
|Matt Frevola
|Lightweight
|24.5
|362
|475
|Nathan Maness
|Bantamweight
|24.5
|362
|357
|Rafael Fiziev
|Lightweight
|24.5
|362
|357
|Shane Young
|Featherweight
|24.5
|362
|357
|Yana Kunitskaya
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|24.5
|368
|363
|Alessio Di Chirico
|Middleweight
|24
|369
|366
|Danny Henry
|Featherweight
|23.5
|369
|366
|Laureano Staropoli
|Welterweight
|23.5
|371
|369
|Claudio Puelles
|Lightweight
|23
|371
|333
|Devin Clark
|Light Heavyweight
|23
|371
|363
|Enrique Barzola
|Bantamweight
|23
|371
|369
|Felicia Spencer
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|23
|371
|450
|Thiago Moises
|Lightweight
|23
|376
|371
|Anthony Hernandez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|376
|371
|Christian Aguilera
|Welterweight
|22.5
|376
|371
|Gokhan Saki
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|376
|371
|Jordan Griffin
|Featherweight
|22.5
|376
|371
|Julian Marquez
|Middleweight
|22.5
|376
|350
|Kay Hanson
|Women’s Strawweight
|22.5
|376
|350
|Khalid Taha
|Bantamweight
|22.5
|376
|371
|Klidson Abreu
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|376
|371
|Modestas Bukauskas
|Light Heavyweight
|22.5
|385
|379
|Marina Rodriguez
|Women’s Strawweight
|22
|385
|379
|Omar Morales
|Featherweight
|22
|387
|381
|Alex White
|Lightweight
|21.5
|387
|333
|Jack Marshman
|Middleweight
|21.5
|387
|381
|Jared Gordon
|Featherweight
|21.5
|390
|385
|Alexa Grasso
|Women’s Flyweight
|20.5
|390
|357
|Ashlee Evans-Smith
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|20.5
|390
|403
|Oskar Piechota
|Middleweight
|20.5
|393
|386
|David Zawada
|Welterweight
|20
|393
|521
|Dustin Jacoby
|Light Heavyweight
|20
|393
|383
|Gian Villante
|Heavyweight
|20
|393
|521
|Gustavo Lopez
|Bantamweight
|20
|393
|386
|JJ Aldrich
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|393
|386
|Maryna Moroz
|Women’s Strawweight
|20
|393
|363
|Maurice Greene
|Heavyweight
|20
|393
|NR
|Miranda Maverick
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|393
|386
|Punahele Soriano
|Middleweight
|20
|393
|371
|Spike Carlyle
|Featherweight
|20
|393
|386
|Taila Santos
|Women’s Flyweight
|20
|393
|386
|Yorgan De Castro
|Heavyweight
|20
|405
|395
|Cortney Casey
|Women’s Flyweight
|19.5
|405
|395
|Makhmud Muradov
|Middleweight
|19.5
|407
|397
|Randy Costa
|Bantamweight
|19
|408
|398
|Jake Collier
|Heavyweight
|18.5
|409
|399
|Brianna Van Buren
|Women’s Strawweight
|18
|409
|399
|Christos Giagos
|Lightweight
|18
|409
|399
|Dalcha Lungiambula
|Light Heavyweight
|18
|409
|399
|Kron Gracie
|Featherweight
|18
|413
|403
|Charles Byrd
|Middleweight
|17.5
|413
|403
|Darko Stosic
|Light Heavyweight
|17.5
|413
|403
|Davey Grant
|Bantamweight
|17.5
|413
|386
|Rachael Ostovich
|Women’s Flyweight
|17.5
|413
|333
|Thomas Almeida
|Featherweight
|17.5
|418
|407
|Teruto Ishihara
|Bantamweight
|16.5
|419
|408
|15W
|Julianna Pena
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|16
|420
|410
|Mark De La Rosa
|Bantamweight
|15.5
|421
|475
|Su Mudaerji
|Flyweight
|14.5
|422
|412
|Jack Shore
|Bantamweight
|14
|422
|412
|Mark Madsen
|Lightweight
|14
|422
|412
|Pannie Kianzad
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|14
|422
|412
|Raulian Paiva
|Flyweight
|14
|426
|416
|Damir Ismagulov
|Lightweight
|13.5
|426
|416
|Kai Kara-France
|Flyweight
|13.5
|426
|416
|Steven Peterson
|Featherweight
|13.5
|429
|518
|Gina Mazany
|Women’s Flyweight
|13
|429
|419
|Hunter Azure
|Bantamweight
|13
|429
|419
|Joseph Duffy
|Lightweight
|13
|429
|419
|Loma Lookboonmee
|Women’s Strawweight
|13
|429
|419
|Mike Trizano
|Featherweight
|13
|429
|419
|Rogerio Bontorin
|Flyweight
|13
|435
|424
|Livia Renata Souza
|Women’s Strawweight
|12.5
|436
|425
|Bethe Correia
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|12
|436
|425
|Erik Koch
|Welterweight
|12
|436
|425
|Molly McCann
|Women’s Flyweight
|12
|436
|425
|Youssef Zalal
|Featherweight
|12
|440
|465
|Ashley Yoder
|Women’s Strawweight
|11.5
|441
|431
|Mike Rodriguez
|Light Heavyweight
|10.5
|442
|NR
|Cory McKenna
|Women’s Strawweight
|10
|442
|432
|Court McGee
|Welterweight
|10
|442
|432
|Danaa Batgerel
|Bantamweight
|10
|442
|432
|Dricus du Plessis
|Middleweight
|10
|442
|521
|Jason Witt
|Welterweight
|10
|442
|432
|Justin Tafa
|Heavyweight
|10
|442
|432
|Justine Kish
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|442
|432
|Luigi Vendramini
|Lightweight
|10
|442
|432
|Maxim Grishin
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|442
|432
|Mike Davis
|Featherweight
|10
|442
|432
|Priscila Cachoeira
|Women’s Flyweight
|10
|442
|432
|Tristan Connelly
|Lightweight
|10
|442
|432
|William Knight
|Light Heavyweight
|10
|455
|446
|David Dvorak
|Flyweight
|9.5
|455
|446
|Jun Yong Park
|Middleweight
|9.5
|455
|446
|Karol Rosa
|Women’s Flyweight
|9.5
|455
|446
|Tracy Cortez
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9.5
|459
|450
|Aleksa Camur
|Light Heavyweight
|9
|459
|450
|Benito Lopez
|Bantamweight
|9
|459
|432
|Jordan Wright
|Middleweight
|9
|459
|432
|Liana Jojua
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|459
|450
|Mariya Agapova
|Women’s Flyweight
|9
|459
|450
|Matt Sayles
|Featherweight
|9
|459
|450
|Rodrigo Nascimento
|Heavyweight
|9
|459
|450
|Veronica Macedo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|9
|467
|458
|Heili Alateng
|Bantamweight
|8.5
|467
|458
|Julia Avila
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|8.5
|467
|458
|Lucie Pudilova
|Women’s Flyweight
|8.5
|467
|429
|Randa Markos
|Women’s Strawweight
|8.5
|471
|461
|Cole Smith
|Bantamweight
|8
|471
|461
|Guido Cannetti
|Bantamweight
|8
|471
|461
|Maki Pitolo
|Middleweight
|8
|474
|465
|Frankie Saenz
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|474
|465
|Jordan Espinosa
|Flyweight
|7.5
|474
|465
|Liu Pingyuan
|Bantamweight
|7.5
|474
|465
|Nad Narimani
|Featherweight
|7.5
|474
|465
|Sheymon Moraes
|Featherweight
|7.5
|479
|471
|Emil Meek
|Welterweight
|7
|480
|472
|Alexis Davis
|Women’s Flyweight
|6.5
|481
|473
|Trevor Smith
|Middleweight
|6
|482
|474
|Hannah Cifers
|Women’s Strawweight
|5.5
|483
|475
|Abu Azaitar
|Middleweight
|5
|483
|521
|Anderson dos Santos
|Bantamweight
|5
|483
|521
|Bill Algeo
|Featherweight
|5
|483
|475
|Carlos Condit
|Welterweight
|5
|483
|475
|Carlos Felipe
|Heavyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Daniel Chavez
|Featherweight
|5
|483
|475
|Danilo Marques
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|483
|521
|Don’Tale Mayes
|Heavyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Dusko Todorovic
|Middleweight
|5
|483
|475
|Fares Ziam
|Lightweight
|5
|483
|475
|Guram Kutateladze
|Lightweight
|5
|483
|NR
|Jamahal Hill
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Jamall Emmers
|Featherweight
|5
|483
|475
|John Allan
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|483
|NR
|Kanako Murata
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|483
|475
|Kennedy Nzechukwu
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|483
|521
|Kyle Daukaus
|Middleweight
|5
|483
|475
|Mallory Martin
|Women’s Strawweight
|5
|483
|475
|Matthew Semelsberger
|Welterweight
|5
|483
|475
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Flyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Nassourdine Imavov
|Middleweight
|5
|483
|521
|Norma Dumont
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|5
|483
|521
|Parker Porter
|Heavyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Roman Dolidze
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Seung Woo Choi
|Featherweight
|5
|483
|475
|Shamil Gamzatov
|Light Heavyweight
|5
|483
|475
|Tagir Ulanbekov
|Flyweight
|5
|483
|521
|Tony Gravely
|Bantamweight
|5
|483
|475
|Tony Kelley
|Bantamweight
|5
|512
|499
|Alex da Silva
|Lightweight
|4.5
|512
|NR
|Anthony Birchak
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Chase Hooper
|Featherweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Daniel Teymur
|Featherweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Felipe Colares
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Impa Kasanganay
|Middleweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Irwin Rivera
|Bantamweight
|4.5
|512
|NR
|Justin Jaynes
|Lightweight
|4.5
|512
|475
|Kai Kamaka III
|Featherweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Luana Carolina
|Women’s Flyweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Mizuki Inoue
|Women’s Strawweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Saparbek Safarov
|Middleweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Sean Woodson
|Featherweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Sergey Khandozhko
|Welterweight
|4.5
|512
|499
|Wellington Turman
|Middleweight
|4.5
|527
|515
|Aleksandra Albu
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|527
|429
|Bartosz Fabinski
|Middleweight
|4
|527
|515
|Brok Weaver
|Lightweight
|4
|527
|515
|Chris Fishgold
|Featherweight
|4
|527
|NR
|Geraldo de Freitas
|Bantamweight
|4
|527
|499
|Luiz Garagorri
|Featherweight
|4
|527
|499
|Miranda Granger
|Women’s Strawweight
|4
|534
|518
|Jessin Ayari
|Lightweight
|3.5
|534
|518
|Vince Morales
|Featherweight
|3.5
|536
|521
|Aalon Cruz
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Aaron Phillips
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Abubakar Nurmagomedov
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Adam Yandiev
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|521
|Alan Badout
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Alen Amedovski
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|521
|Alexander Munoz
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|521
|Ali AlQaisi
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Andreas Michailidis
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Anthony Ivy
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Antonio Arroyo
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Antonio Braga Neto
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|521
|Ariane Carnelossi
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|536
|521
|Austin Lingo
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Ben Sosoli
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Bruno Silva
|Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Cameron Else
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Carlton Minus
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Charlie Ontiveros
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Cody Durden
|Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Cole Williams
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Diana Belbita
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Domingo Pilarte
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Dustin Stoltzfus
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|521
|Gabriel Green
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Gabriel Silva
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Hannah Goldy
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|536
|521
|Ike Villanueva
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jacob Kilburn
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|45
|Jacob Malkoun
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jai Herbert
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Jamey Simmons
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jamie Mullarkey
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Jared Gooden
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jarjis Danho
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jerome Rivera
|Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jinh Yu Frey
|Women’s Strawweight
|0
|536
|521
|John Castaneda
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Jonny Munoz
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Jordan Williams
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Josh Parisian
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Joshua Culibao
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Journey Newson
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Julija Stoliarenko
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|536
|521
|Justin Frazier
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|KB Bhullar
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Kevin Natividad
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Lara Procopio
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Lilya Shakirova
|Women’s Flyweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Louis Cosce
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Malcolm Gordon
|Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Marcin Prachnio
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Mark Striegl
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Martin Day
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Mateusz Gamrot
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|521
|Matt Wiman
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|521
|Michel Batista
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Nicolae Negumereanu
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Niklas Stolze
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Ode Osbourne
|Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Peter Barrett
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Philipe Lins
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|NR
|Ramiz Brahimaj
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Ray Rodriguez
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Rhys McKee
|Welterweight
|0
|536
|521
|Rodrigo Vargas
|Lightweight
|0
|536
|521
|Roman Kopylov
|Middleweight
|0
|536
|521
|Roque Martinez
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Sarah Alpar
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|536
|521
|Shanna Young
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|536
|521
|Stephanie Egger
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|536
|521
|Steve Garcia
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Suman Mokhtarian
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Sung Bin Jo
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|T.J. Brown
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|T.J. Laramie
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Timur Valiev
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Todd Duffee
|Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Trevin Jones
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Vanessa Melo
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|536
|NR
|Victor Rodriguez
|Bantamweight
|0
|536
|521
|Vincent Cachero
|Featherweight
|0
|536
|521
|Vinicius Moreira
|Light Heavyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Zarah Fairn dos Santos
|Women’s Fthr/Bntmwght
|0
|536
|521
|Zarrukh Adashev
|Flyweight
|0
|536
|521
|Zhalgas Zhumagulov
|Flyweight
|0
Performance Based Rankings:
Check back Monday for our heavyweight rankings
Heavyweights
Light Heavyweights
Middleweights
Welterweights
Lightweights
Featherweights
Bantamweights
Flyweights
Women’s Feather/Bantamweights
Women’s Flyweights
Women’s Strawweights
