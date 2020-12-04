What Are the Qualities that Make a Good ESports Team?

Whether you’re preparing to make bets on CS: GO or you rather want to bet on Dota 2 on dota2betz.com, one thing’s for sure: you need to research the teams. Before making any bet, analyzing every aspect of the teams that are going to participate in a tournament is crucial. It will help you figure out which team may have the biggest chances to win. Knowing how to play the game is not enough unless you get accustomed to a team.

To do that, you need to know what qualities make a good eSports team, and we’re going to help you.

Common Goal

Every team must work towards a common goal because this will allow them to actually work as a team and even have higher chances to reach that goal. You can learn more about this by looking at the history of the team. How did they perform in the past when it came to working together in tournaments? Were they all cooperating, or some of them would rather do their own thing?

Working together is better than working alone, and all members of the team should embrace a common goal. This includes not only the team members but also the management and coaches. So, make sure you find out more about this aspect.

Experience

Without having some experience in the game, players would not be too successful. Sure, they may get lucky one or two times, but in general, they need to spend some time playing that game to be considered good.

A good team has spent a considerable amount of time playing a game like Dota 2, for instance. When you’re trying to find out how good a team is, check out how long they’ve been into the game, or at least when they joined the eSports industry. This will help you if you want to bet.

Good Leadership

A team would not be the same without a leader. As you can imagine, the leader must be experienced and have amazing skills to be able to conduct the team towards victory. So, you can’t just put anyone in the captain’s seat.

A good and strong leader will know how to react to certain things, how to solve problems, and how to make the team stay together. If a team has good leadership, their chances of success in eSports matches are instantly higher.

Love for the Game

Whether they’re a Dota 2, CS: GO or LoL team, the players have to love the game to be professional. Otherwise, chances are they won’t be too good in matches. You’re better at something when you love it, and the love for the game will reflect in the player’s performance during games. You can look up some recordings of the teams and see how the members are playing, and everything will be obvious.

Final Thoughts

Knowing the qualities of a good team could help you a lot when gambling. Look for these qualities and your betting strategy will surely get better.