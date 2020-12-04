Will EA Sports Be Able to Keep Up with Gamers Going Forward?

Recent years have seen the release of a number of titles that have, for lack of a better word, flopped among longstanding fans of EA Sports’ most popular franchises.

In 2019, we all stood as witnesses to the widespread disappointment that followed in the wake of FIFA 20; on the one hand, many elements seemed to be recycled from previous editions to the point of inducing boredom in players almost instantly, while, on the other, significant deficiencies in some of the game’s most popular features left a sour taste in players’ mouths.

The prevailing notion among those who bought the game was that EA had simply lost interest, and that their title had become a vehicle for more a more cynical preoccupation with making money.

Now, with the release of PGA Tour 2k21, which seemingly ignored the pressures big name developers were under to live up to the promise of the new era of gaming and, once again, simply injected a little new life into an old title, many are left wondering where they stand with EA.

So, will they be able to keep up with gamers in this ‘new era’? Read more below.

Growing Competition

The gaming industry has always been marked by intense competition, but more so than ever before it is bearing down on every developer operating under its umbrella.

Sports has long represented one of the most popular genres. Consider some of the most popular mobile games, from MLB 9 Innings 20 to Hockey All Stars. Alternatively, take a look at any top-rated USA online casino and you will find its influence, both for those interested in actively betting on games, and those who simply favour the theme.

NBA2K21 is bearing down on Triple-A console titles and, unlike EA Sports, it seems to have done a much better job of embracing the new power inherent within next-gen consoles.

The Potential for a Fresh Start

Sony and Microsoft have created a brand new playing field, which may be exactly what the doctor ordered for a developer that has long been suspected of stagnating.

While PGA Tour seemed to fans like a rush job that was released just in time to avoid living up to the new standard of titles next-gen consoles will give rise to, FIFA 21 and Madden NFL 21 were both prioritised by EA Sports in their move toward higher quality games.

Of course, this didn’t sit well with the golfing fans, but given the rather unforgiving spotlight that was shining on FIFA just last year, we can certainly understand why EA would have harnessed its attention on the franchise. Unfortunately, while FIFA seems to be managing, Madden has fared poorly among players – embarrassingly so.

The sooner EA Sports can fully embrace the extent of the power on offer from the PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X, the better. It offers a readymade opportunity to revitalise entire franchises, and to shed the weight of the last few years in favour of games that enable players to forgive all of the developer’s past sins.

While 2020 may have been too much too soon, EA Sports has another year to perfect their title for the new era of gaming, and many of us – while ultimately disappointed – are all rooting for the developer.