Anthony Davis explains decision to take long-term deal with Lakers

Re-signing with the Los Angeles Lakers was expected for Anthony Davis, but the contract duration was quite shocking to many.

Los Angeles Lakers big man Anthony Davis had possibly the most predictable offseason in the NBA. As a superstar player and now an NBA champion, Davis garnered little-to-no interest in the free agency market because teams knew they didn’t have a chance.

No matter what, the entire league expected Davis to remain with the Lakers. Whether it was through a player option or a brand new deal — Davis wasn’t expected to consider any other options.

However, Davis was expected to opt-out of his player option for the 2020-2021 NBA season. Knowing he could secure a prominent contract as early as this season, the star forward didn’t see any reason wait until next year.

So, as expected, Davis opted-out and promptly became a free agent, fully intending to re-sign with the Lakers as he wants to run it back next season. Now, what was not to be expected was Davis signing such a long-term deal.

Around the league, many believed Davis would sign either a two or three-year deal, so he could test the free agency market once again in case he wants a change of scenery or another big contract in a few years.

But Davis went all-in on Los Angeles. This week, the veteran forward inked a five-year deal with the Lakers, which will earn him $190 million.

Although his decision was shocking initially, his explanation to ink a five-year deal made plenty of sense.

“I do have a little history with injuries,” Davis said, according to Dave McMenamin. “A two-year deal, you kind of bet on yourself. God forbid, knock on wood, something happens. I want to secure the most amount of years possible and be here long term with this team, so I thought the five-year deal was best for me in my situation.”

Justin Grasso covers the NBA for The Sports Daily. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_