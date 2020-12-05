HD Cowboys3rd Day: Watch NFR Live Stream 2020 National Finals Rodeo Online

Moving on to the third round of NFR 2020. The cowboys are ready. The stock contractor is ready. The venue is ready. The only thing missing is Las Vegas. The National Finals Rodeo begins Thursday and for the first time since 1985, it won’t be staged at the Thomas & Mack Center. The reason: COVID-19. Nevada’s health and safety rules are prohibiting large gatherings for sporting events which presented a big problem for this year’s “Super Bowl of rodeo.”
When you talk about the 2020 Rodeo it does refer to the annual National Rodeo finals event which will take place on Thursday, The exact dates will be from the 3rd December to Saturday 12th December 2020.
5th December 2020 Live
The venue for the event will be the Globe life field in Arlington, Texas, United States. The event will consist of Barrel Racing, Saddle Bronc Riding, Bareback RIding, Bull Riding, Tie-down Roping, Steer Wrestling and Team Roping. This year’s NFR is touted as one of the most entertaining as well as competitive rodeos the world has witnessed. Some of the top cowboys will take part in the world championship in their events respectively. Make sure you don’t skip this event as the action is thrilling all the time.
Real-life cowboys were taking part in the Super Bowl of ROdeos held in Dallas, this was done at the beginning of 1959 much before the Dallas Cowboys won the Super Bowl in the American Football. This started the tradition of seven competition, the Rodeo event was also held in other venues such as the Los Angeles in California that was held from 1962 to 1964, Oklahoma City, hosted the event from 1965 to 1984, and Las Vegas was also the host from 1985, but this year the National Rodeo Finals will shift from Vegas which is the home of the event and instead Globe Field Arlington will host the event. This will be the first time the venue will host any other event than baseball. Since it was opened last spring.
Fans of the event are keen to watch the pro rodeo live streaming free on live streaming platforms. The National Rodeo Finals not only consists of the best cowboys but also showcases endurance, courage and spurs.
National Finals Rodeo 2020
Venue: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, United States
Start Date: Thursday, 3rd December 2020
End Date: Saturday, 12th December 2020
Broadcast : The Cowboy Channel
So, you cannot afford to miss a single second of the breathtaking action at the Wrangler NFR live action. And if you cannot attend the event don’t worry we will tell you how to watch the NFR event on live stream and real-time TV coverage.
Will there be a National Finals Rodeo in 2020?
There are a lot of activities that are sponsored for the people who wish to attend the festivities at the NFR held in Texas. People can attend the 10-day event which starts from 9:00 in the morning to 5:00 in the evening Pacific time. Evening from 6:45 PM to 9:00 PM is the slot for the NFR performances.
Is Cowboy Christmas 2020 Cancelled?
Yes, the Cowboy Christmas 2020 which is a retail gift show has been called off due to the COVID-19. The show was held every December at the Las Vegas convention centre.
Which place is the NFR 2020 to be hosted?
The main performances of the NFR will be held at the Globe life field in Texas Arlington. This place is the home of the Baseball team the Texas Rangers. The venue has a seating capacity of 40,300 and the sale of the tickets had begun from 25th of September 2020.
Which TV channel will telecast the NFR 2020?
The official media partner is the Cowboy channel for the PRCA along with the Wrangler NFR 2020. During the 10 day schedule, the NFR will not be telecasted on any other channel as this is an exclusive contract the channel and the PRCA have signed.
How can I watch the Wrangler NFR National Finals Rodeo live stream 2020 online?
The 10-day event of the Wrangler NFR consists of the Cowboy Christmas which is the fanboy favorite and also the PRCA National Convention. The NFR schedule also consists of the nightly buckle presentations, the world-famous Wrangler NFR Bucking horse sale, the PRCA awards Gala and the Rodeo League Women’s style show and Luncheon.
The Cowboy channel shows the telecast of all the performances live and exclusive also the telecast is available on the RFD-TV. At the beginning of this year, the Wrangler National Rodeo Finals was moved to the Cowboy channel along with RFD-TV. All the performances can also be streamed live on the PRCA on the mobile app. The users of the Cowboy channel plus app can watch the event on live streaming.
You might have not attended the National Finals Rodeo event in Texas, the event is a once in a lifetime experience and you must attend it. The 2020 event be the 36th time the NFR is scheduled in Las Vegas.
The NFR event changes the whole of Las Vegas in a remarkable manner that the look and feel are transformed for the 10 days in December. Every year, lots of rodeo fans wearing the Wrangler jeans, outsized hats, and cowboy boots stroll up and down the Vegas strip. The Las Vegas hotel lobbies, showrooms, restaurants, and casinos are filled with crowds of rodeo wannabees. You need not appear like a cowboy or a cowgirl to enjoy the most amazing time of your life. But after the 10 days of exciting National Finals Rodeo might just bring the cowboy out of you.
You should all be aware that Vegas is famous for doing everything on a large scale. From the moment you step in the city that never sleeps, you will see the razzmatazz all around. The Rodeo event schedule is a thing you must know.
Cowboys Channel
Millions of fans can see the National Rodeo Finals on the two national networks live. Also, the channel has a vast variety of PRCA programs for live coverage of the NFR also the PRCA’s xtreme bulls tour is telecasted on the channel. This will mean that the channel will have a large amount of availability and quality of the coverage of PRCA RODEO.on the cowboy channel. The cowboy channel can be accessed Dish Network-232, Direct TV now, Cox TV anytime and anytime. These platforms also telecast the rural media.
- AT&T (Channel 568 & 1568)
- Charter Spectrum
- Comcast
- Cox
- DIRECTV (Channel 345)
- DIRECTV NOW
- DISH (Channel 231)
- Mediacom
- Sling TV’s Heartland Package
- Suddenlink
With the Zip code you can find whether the RFD TV and the cowboy channel are accessible in your region.
Cowboy channel app
The cowboy channel app will also be able to telecast the live coverage of the NFR 2020. It gives overall information about the rodeos and other athletes. You can see all the action of the behind scenes of the NFR rodeo events from around the country on mobile. The android app and the iOS app are available to download from their respective stores. The NFR can be watched on any browser or smart TV. Users can watch the news for free along with bios, rodeos, highlights. Users who are already subscribed will get access to the premium content of up to 6 to continue rodeo feeds. There is also video-on-demand programming is the only place the viewers can watch the NFR. The price of the channel is $9.99 for a month, if you buy the entire year;s subscription then you will have to pay only $89.99.
RFD-TV Now.
With the RFD-TV now channel you can see the live programming of the 2020 NFR in real-time and also the extensive on-demand library. Then library will give you access to over 90 shows like the Opry Encore show, Hee Haw show, the best of Marty Stuart shows. RFD-TV now is accessible on the big line up of live streaming devices such as ROku, iOS, Firestick at a cost of $9.99 a month or $89.99 for a year.
RFD TV is supported on platforms which are listed below
- Android 4.4+
- Android TV 5.0+
- Apple TV 9.0+
- Amazon Fire TV
- Fire TV Stick 4K
- IOS 9.0+
- Roku
- Web: Chrome, Firefox, IE11, Edge
How can I watch the NFR live streaming 2020 without cable?
Sling TV
The sling tv has the RFD TV in the list of the channel package which is the SLing Blue heartland extra bundle. This will cost $35 for a month. The channel will have more than 30 channel in the plan and includes BET,A&E, Bravo, AMC, CNN, cartoon network, discovery, comedy central, Disney Channel, ESPN, E!, Fox news, FX, Freeform, HGTV, Investigation Discovery, history, MSNBC, lifetime, Syfy, Paramount network, TBS, TNT, TLC, truTV, Travel Channel and USA Network. Sling TV has three packages: the sling Orange, the sling Blue, and the sling Orange+Blue. Sling Orange and Sling Blue costs $25 and the Sling Orange +Blue costs $45.
Sling TV users will get to record content up to 10 hours on the cloud DVR can stream content on 3 screens at a time. Sling TV is compatible with several devices such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Google Chromecast, Roku, iPhone/iPad, Web Browsers, Android Phone/Tablet, Android TV, Xbox, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, and VIZIO Smart TV. Sling TV is not available on Playstation and Nintendo.
Streaming the ProRodeo National Finals Rodeo 2020 Cowboy Christmas online with a VPN.
Unfortunately the 2020 NFR is not accessible on Sling TV for the US users. Even the fans living in Canada cannot access Sling TV. This can be overcome with a very reliable virtual private network (VPN) which is encrypted. The VPN is a helpful tool that can jump the geo-restrictions of the channel in the region. With the VPN a user can connect to the server remotely as the server is located in another country that permits the desired website for the viewing to happen.
Some of the best VPNs are:
- ExpressVPN
The ExpressVPN is one of the best in the markets, with its reach in over 90 countries. You can buy a monthly subscription for $12.95, for 6 months you will pay $59.95 and a yearly package costs $99.95. All the plans come with a 30 day money-back guarantee if you are not satisfied.
- IPVanish
IPVanish has spread it wings in over 60 countries. Their subscription plans include a monthly price of $10, a 3 month plan costs $26.99 and the yearly plan costs $77.99. This will also have a 7-day trial pack as well if you are not satisfied.
- NordVPN
The VPN has its servers in over 60 countries, this VPN has its plans costing $11.95 for a month, $54 for 6 months, and $83.88 for a year. It will cost you $95.75 if you purchase a 2 years plan.
After you connect to the fastest server in the US, you can then access the Sling TV website. Just get the subscription to the sling TV and watch the entire 2020 NFR at home.
How to watch 2020 NFR live on social networks.
One of the most sought after way of watching the 2020 NFR on live streaming platforms is on social media. Any individual who wants to watch the NFR can watch the event on the mobile device by live streaming. Below are some popular social media platforms.
- Youtube TV
This is one of the most popular video-sharing platforms in the world. YouTube has a great reach across the globe where users can upload videos. Off late the website has been allowing live streaming facilities, which makes it a perfect choice to watch the NFR event for free.
- Facebook.
A lot of individuals are using Facebook and many accounts and pages can be found on the website. There will be links to stream live content on the pages also NFR page will be there. The individuals who are interested to watch the NFR will have to search for the page and click on the link and watch the event live.
Twitter has rapidly become the place to watch live content in real-time off late. This is making it a prime place if you want to search for all the information relating to the 2020 NFR. A hashtag or a quick search bar will almost certainly take to the discovery somebody streaming the NFR.
- Reddit.
Reddit is one of the most popular social media networks, it is more of a news collection site. The platform is often used for discussing various topics which turn into heated debates. There are also links that are uploaded by other users although the platform is free, it takes a lot of time to find the perfect link. Once the links are displayed make sure to choose the correct link that has no viruses and ads. Also, make friends with other users and ask for quality links this will save you a lot of time.
How much are tickets to NFR?
The ticket to the NFR can be purchased on the website of the brokers that are trusted, they offer a range of values for tickets. Below are the different prices of the tickets.
- Balcony: Individual – $76, Season – $760, 4pk – $304, 6pk – $456
- Plaza: Individual – $105, Season – $1,050
- Gold Buckle: Individual – $300, Season – $3,000
Can you watch the NFR on CBS All Access?
Yes CBS is the official broadcasting partner of the NFR. watch all the content live on demand along with other sports and also watch exclusive coverage of shows like the Star Trek and the good fight.
Can I watch the NFR on Hulu?
The 2020 NFR can be watched on Hulu with the help of a Ruko device via the Cowboy channel +. The price is $44.99 but if you already have a commercial plan then you can pay $39.99 only
More on the 2020 National Finals Rodeo – WRANGLER NFR Online
The PCRA predicts that the event will bring in a revenue of about $90 million yearly for the economy of Las Vegas. According to the recent reports, 177,565 rodeos showed up at the Thomas & Mack event wearing Wrangler jeans, Cowboy hats and Justin boots. About 40000 fans were watching from the hotels which hosted the watch parties.
Well, if you are a die-hard fan of the National finals rodeo series, we have got for you some of the best streaming services to watch NFR 2020 online.
Come along as we unwrap the best NFR 2020 live coverage details, one by one.
1. Sling TV
If you are looking to buy one of the most affordable streaming services, Sling TV can be a better match for you.
With Sling TV, you can avail the packages at $25 per month where you have the privilege to watch tons of movies and
TV shows.
Further, Sling TV offers amazing sports streaming channels where you can watch the entire NFR 2020 event.
After availing the package of Sling TV, you will get crystal clear streaming quality for all the devices. Even in the device support section, Sling TV does a better job to deliver support to every single device.
Also, you can avail the DVR feature from Sling TV and watch matches on your time. Further, the company offers 7-Days of the free trial period. With this, you can choose their services and if things work fine, avail their paid plans.
2. FuboTV
Starting with the best ever streaming company of the world brings FuboTV into the spotlight. The plans of FuboTV are a little bit on the expensive side where you can avail the same at $54.99 per month.
Well, they offer tons of streaming channels where you can watch sports shows along with entertainment channels.
Even more, the streaming quality from FuboTV is impeccable where you can watch tons of videos without major issues.
Also, in the device support section, FuboTV has done an amazing job. They offer quality device support for devices where you can use the same to watch National Finals Rodeo 2020.
Further, FuboTV offers a DVR feature that can capture matches and you can watch them in your free time.
Lastly, you can avail the 7-Days of free trial period. Thereafter, if you are happy with their services, you can then buy the paid plans.
National Finals Rodeo Reddit
If you are searching for a freeway to watch Nationals Finals Rodeo 2020 online, Reddit is a better choice. Yes, with Reddit, you can search for different subreddit sections where you can simply opt for the best streaming links.
Even more, with Reddit, all you need is to get a good speed internet connection. Thereafter, you can get the best links and then watch National Finals Rodeo 2020 with whole joy and comfort.
How To Watch NFR Live Stream 2020 Texas Rodeo Free
NFR stands for the national final rodeo. Its an all American sport and I think we all knew that for a fact. The lead organization which takes care of NFR is called PRCA which stands for Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association. NFR is like a showdown event for the top 15 winners of other Rodeo events that pit against each other for a final showdown. Although Rodeo is generally a sport associated with the USA still there are Rodeo fans worldwide. In fact, there is no country on the globe from where people do not watch this great sporting event.
So, it does not really matter whether you are a Rodeo fan from the USA or from another place in the world. This is one event that should not be missed at any cost. That’s what we feel at least. There are many ways for the people in the USA and other parts of the world to watch the game. Today we are focusing on the live stream options which one can avail to catch the game from anywhere and anyplace in the world.
National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020 Online Options
If you love classic America then you have to love the cowboy culture and the way things were back in the golden days. Well, those days are now gone but the spirit of Cow Boy and Rodeo is still very much alive. For all those who cannot catch the event live with their own eyes and in-person we have the second-best way to watch it. It’s called live streaming options. So here are the ways in which one can watch the NFR 2020 live stream.
CBS Sports Network
CBS Sports Network is the official broadcaster of the NFR 2020. It is a PPV model based channel. That means there are no free lunches here and if you wish to watch this game through official broadcaster then you have to subscribe to the slot. Well, that should not dishearten you since its the official broadcaster and no one is going to bring things crispier and faster than them. The stream quality is really good and all you have to do is download their app and purchase the match live stream slot. In case you are not from the USA and live under the geo-restricted area then using a good quality VPN service is the answer. More on that coming in the article.
Fubo Tv
Another good option to watch the live stream of NFR 2020 is Fubo TV. Its quite popular live stream service and pretty much affordable too. Just for 19.99 USD to get access to a lot of entertaining options including sports. It also comes with a 7 day free trial period. So there is no harm in trying out this service. Again in case its geo-blocked in your area then using a VPN is the only option you have to access the service.
Youtube TV
Youtube TV and Youtube are two different services. One should not get confused with the two. Youtube TV is a premium service just like any other live stream app. However, since it’s from Youtube then the stream quality even under poor internet connections is just flawless. It is a subscription fee-based service and one has to subscribe to it to use it. Also, it’s not available everywhere in the world. So that’s one thing you must consider and check before using it. The subscription price as per the last information is 50 USD per month. It will contain the channel live streaming the NFR 2020 so if you are a big fan and want the best live stream quality then going for Youtube TV will be a wise decision.
Play Station Vue
For almost 50 USD this service is really a bargain. Yes, it might sound a bit more expensive than many other live streaming options out there but the premium quality will always come slightly expensive. Don’t get confused with the Playstation gaming console here. This service has nothing to do with gaming and its all about live streaming of content. It’s one of the best options for live streaming of National Finals Rodeo 2020 for sure. Just subscribe and enjoy it
Pro-Rodeo TV
Along with CBS Pro-Rodeo TV will also be broadcasting the event completely and in the live stream option. They are also the official broadcasters and hence the stream quality is something which one needs not worry about. If you want the best then subscribing to this option is the best thing to do.
National Finals Rodeo Venue & Date
The dates are 6th-15th December 2020 and the venue is Thomas and Mack Center at Las Vegas, Nevada. It’s going to one hell of a show and the one which should not be missed at any cost for sure. One quick fun fact, this venue can hold more than 20000 people at a given time. This should give you a fair idea about how big this event is going to be. So if you feel like catching the things the old fashioned way then we suggest you start hunting for the tickets right away. However, we have already mentioned some great alternative options above.
National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020 Online Options Using Social Media
If you don’t like the commercial options that we have cited above and are looking for something that is free and yet of high quality. Then social media can be of your help. Below we are mentioning some of the best social media options for catching the live stream of National Finals Rodeo Live Stream 2020.
A microblogging and discussion forum which is already very famous for getting some quality live stream links of all the sports. Just create a free account and join the relevant subreddits. Soon you would get some quality live stream links. You always have the option of asking for links in the discussion group or from your friends on Reddit. It’s a great place to hunt for free live stream links and is something that should be used. One can get all the juice for free here.
Everyone is one Facebook now. Did you know that you can use your Facebook account to watch NFR 2020 Livestream also? Well, it is pretty easy, all you have to do is join the relevant facebook groups and pages. There is an option called Facebook watch party where people go live with their content. There is always the chance someone will live stream the event and you can watch it that too free of cost and in good quality.
StumbleUpon
StumbleUpon is a website that offers both social networking and blogging at the same place. Here people create their own pages and share links. All you have to do is create an account and join the relevant groups. Just like in Reddit here too you would get access to some really good live stream links for you to enjoy the match to the hilt.
Youtube
Another great option to watch the event live is through Youtube. Youtube is the second biggest social media platform after Facebook and people have created all sorts of channels here. So just be on the lookout for new channels featuring the NRF 2020 and subscribe to them. There is a very high chance that you would get to catch the game live that too in very high quality.
Using a VPN to Access Blocked Content
As we know that NFR 2020 is an All American event that has fan base all over the world. Now the only issue here is that most of the live stream services are geo-restricted to the rest of the world. VPN is the only solution to this problem. There are many good VPN services out there and most of them are pretty affordable. The most popular ones are NORD, IP Vanish and Express VPN. All of them are very competitively priced and offer superb service. They are pretty easy to set up also. Most of them have a very user-friendly interface and would only take a few minutes to get things up and running. Just visit their respective websites to know more about them.
Extra Information
NFR 2020 is not just about Rodeo and Cowboy stuff. It has many more elements and associated events with it. One of them is the Miss Rodeo pageant with goes in tandem with the main event. Miss Rodeo America is a very famous event and the one which has a high prize money of USD 20000. It features some of the most beautiful women in the USA and has something which everyone should watch. A little infusion of beauty with all the adrenaline never hurts.
EndNote
Just use the information above to enjoy the Rodeo Finals to the hilt. Its a really exciting event and one which should be enjoyed without any obstacles or delays. We hope that our little informative effort will help you have a very smooth live streaming experience. Do let us know if we have missed on certain points we would surely incorporate them in our future posts. All the best and let some excitement flow down our veins.
Kodi streaming guide to watching NFR 2020 online
NFR 2020 is just two months away. This is the time when most of the fans are hunting desperately for ways to watch then NFR 2020 or better known as National Finals Rodeo 2020 online. With the growth of the internet now, it is very easy to live stream your favorite Sporting events and entertainment events. All you need to know is the best way to do so.
As we just mentioned in the previous paragraph, internet-based entertainment options are growing by the minute. One such great platform is called Kodi. It is a media hub that actually works as software. One thing we will mention here that Kodi does not have any of its own original content. It’s just a media management platform that can be used to watch any kind of entertainment channels you want. So now, you might be wondering how can one use Kodi for live streaming NFR 2020. Well, that’s what we are here to tell you today.
As we mentioned before, that Kodi is just a media management platform. What body does is it acts as a curator of the best kind of content that one wishes to watch on a regular basis. Again we are mentioning that Kodi does not have any channel of its own, which means you have to add your favorite channels based on your favorite niche manually on Kodi. In case of National Finals Rodeo, it would be your Sports channel, which is dedicatedly serving or covering Rodeo as a sport. Now here is the step by step guide of how you can use Kodi to stream National finals Rodeo 2020.
Step 1
Install Kodi on your device. It could be a PC, laptop, mobile phone, or even a tablet. Also, Kodi is available on multiple operating systems. You can use Kodi on Windows-based systems, Linux based systems, Apple-based systems, and Android-based systems. Once you have Kodi installed on your device, then it’s time to reach on step 2.
Step 2
In this step, you have to learn how to navigate with Kodi. See Kodi is basically a media link management system. All you have to do is point the Kodi towards the channels, which would be broadcasting National finals Rodeo in live stream mode. Just a reminder that officially there are only two broadcasters for National finals Rodeo 2020 they are Pro Rodeo channel and CBS all access. Just check both the channels, whether they are compatible with Kodi devices or not. Apart from these two official channels, there are many live stream media providers like fubotv and PlayStation Vue, which can also provide good quality content and cover this event. You just have to check whether the services are compatible with Kodi.
Step 3
After you have added your favorite channels in the Kodi system, all you have to do is check whether there are subscription-based or not/. In case they are subscription-based, then just subscribe to the services for getting flawless live stream experience. Well, that’s the way you can use Kodi for live streaming the national finals Rodeo 2020.
NFR Schedule 2020
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3 NFR
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Country Christmas
Starting at 8 a.m. daily
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
PRCA National Convention
Omni Fort Worth & Fort Worth Convention Center
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Mutton Bustin’
3 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Mutton Bustin’
3 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 5
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Bareback
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Mutton Bustin’
3 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 6
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 2:45 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Bull Riding and Saddle Bronc
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Mutton Bustin’
3 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
MONDAY, DECEMBER 7
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 3 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Finals in Bull Riding, Bareback and Saddle Bronc
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Mutton Bustin’
3 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 8
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
National Finals Breakaway Roping
10 a.m.
• Performance 1
• Globe Life Field
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Bullfighters Only
3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 9
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Tie-Down
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
National Finals Breakaway Roping
10 a.m.
• Performance 2
• Globe Life Field
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Pro Rodeo’s Permit Holder Champions Challenge
3:00 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
Bullfighters Only
3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 10
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Tie-Down; Team Roping 17 and Under #10.5 Finals
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
National Finals Breakaway Roping
10 a.m.
• Performance 3
• Globe Life Field
Pro Rodeo League of Women
11:30 a.m.
• Billy Bob’s Texas
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• The 33rd Annual fundraiser presents a tribute to Charlie Daniels! The funraiser remains committed to raising money for injured cowboys.
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Bullfighters Only
3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 11
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
7:30 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Qualifiers in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping and Breakaway
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
33rd Annual ProRodeo Hall of Fame Golf Tournament
The Golf Club Fossil Creek
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
“We Are the West” World of Rodeo Reunion
10 a.m. — 2 p.m.
• Billy Bob’s
• For more information please call 406-223-6503
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Bullfighters Only
3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 12
Junior World Finals presented by YETI
8 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.
• Wrangler Rodeo Arena — Inside the Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Finals in Pole Bending, Barrel Racing, Steer Wrestling, Team Roping
• Ticket Required — available on site for $10
Cowboy Christmas — It’s All Here
10 a.m. — 7 p.m.
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Outside the Barrel with Flint Rasmussen
12 p.m. — 1 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Cowboy Revival with host Shane Minor
1:15 p.m. — 2:15 p.m.
• Cowboy Christmas
• Fort Worth Convention Center
• Rodeo Live Stage presented by RMEF
• Free Admission/Open to the Public
Bullfighters Only
3:30 p.m. — 4 p.m.
• Cowtown Coliseum
• Fort Worth Stockyards
• Ticket Required — available on site
Conclusion:
All in all, the National Finals Rodeo is considered as a milestone event and a de facto defining period of time within any year the rodeo event is held. For anybody who is a big fan of the rodeo event, the main events and the other celebrations are not to be missed and they have to take part to experience if their budget allows for to attend. Do not miss a single minute of the exciting 2020 NFR live stream action this year starting from December 3 to December 12 2020.
How to live stream National Finals Rodeo from outside your country
If you’re currently traveling abroad or there is no official broadcast option in your country, then you’ll need to use a VPN to dial in to a location in the US that does have coverage.
A VPN is perfect for this as it allows you to change your IP address so you appear to be in a completely different location. They’re surprisingly easy to use, too! We’ve tested hundreds of VPNs and can heartily recommend ExpressVPN as the best one right now.
ExpressVPN – get the world’s best VPN
We’ve put all the major VPNs through their paces and we rate ExpressVPN as our top pick, thanks to its speed, ease of use and strong security features. It’s also compatible with just about any streaming device out there, including Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox and PlayStation, as well as Android and Apple mobiles.
Sign up for an annual plan now and get an extra 3 months absolutely FREE. And if you change your mind within the first 30 days, let them know and they’ll give you your money back without a quibble.
– Try ExpressVPN 100% risk-free for 30 days
How to watch National Finals Rodeo NFR on TV in the US
You will need access to the following networks to watch all of this season’s NFR games if you live in the US and have a cable subscription: ABC, CBS, CBS Sports Network, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN News, ESPN 3, ESPN College Extra, NBC, Fox, FS1, FS2, Fox College Sports Atlantic, Fox College Sports Central, Fox College Sports Pacific, NFL Network, ACC Network, Big Ten Network, Longhorn Network, SEC Network, BTN (Big Ten Network) and Pac-12 Network..
However, you can also stream quite a few games over-the-air if you are not a cable user. You will stream NFR games broadcast on ABC, NBC, CBS and Fox using the best indoor TV antennas. For the most part, ABC or Fox broadcast prime time games and CBS will screen games from the SEC conference.
National Finals Rodeo live stream Reddit
Soccer fans nowadays are looking for ways to watch the latest NFR events for free. And Reddit offers them to watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo for absolutely free of cost. Reddit has become quite a hit among sports lovers. Not only the platform is free but it also offers the best video quality. The links that are uploaded by other users which can be picked up by doing a little bit of research. You will have to find the subreddit with the National Finals Rodeo keywords and a lot of links are displayed. Choose the best one which does not have any treats and no commercials. Also, check out for the National Finals Rodeo related official subreddits and get links to the golf tournament.
- CBS all access: Official channel
The 2020 National Finals Rodeo can be live-streamed on the CBS All Access channel, the cost of the network is about $5.99 every month and there are commercials. But if you don’t want to watch commercials then you will have to pay $9.99 per month. You will get a complete catalog of on-request programs, which gives you a chance to watch your favorite programs.
The weekly matches can also be accessed on CBS Sports Network. It has a free 7-day trial, which can be canceled any time with no extra pay. The channel can also be watched on the go by downloading the app on your smartphone.
- NBC Sports.
With NBC you can watch the live coverage of the 2020 National Finals Rodeo, it means that you don’t have to elsewhere. If your cable pack already consists of NBC then you are in luck as you can also watch the golf tournament on the NBC website also.
NBC will give 22 hours of live coverage of the National Finals Rodeo. During the rounds of the tournament, there are a limited number of commercial breaks. The NBC Sports app is also available to watch the Football tournament on your mobile device.
- Sky Sports
Sky Sports is another channel to watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo. The channel provides full coverage for fans in the UK. There is the Sky sports day pass which costs £9.99; then there is the weekly pass which costs £14.99 and lastly, the monthly pass costs £33.99. You can cancel the channel any time as there is no contract.
It has the best video quality, and you will not experience any kind of hindrance or lag while streaming the golf event. Sky Sports can also be watched on the smartphone or the tablet by downloading the Sky go app from google play or the App Store.
- Fubo TV
Watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo Football on FuboTV. It is one of the popular platforms for sports lovers. There is a wide range of channels dedicated to sports. It offers 4 packs from which you can choose anyone. 1st is the Fubo costing $44.99 per month, second is the fubo Extra priced at $49.99 per month, 3rd is the Fubo Latino available at a subscription price of $17.99 per month, and then there are the Fubo Portugues costing $19.99 per month. You can add several other channels along with some premium channels. NBC is included in both main packages Fubo and Fubo Extra. The video quality of the channel is also great.
FuboTV offers 30 hours of cloud storage and can be increased to 500 hours. The extra storage will cost $9.99 per month. The channel comes with two screens to watch simultaneously. If you want an extra screen you can do it by purchasing the family feature costing $5.99 per month.
- Sling TV
The next channel to watch the 2020 National Finals Rodeo Live is the Sling TV. The channel has no limits to customizing according to your interests. Adding the channel packs along with the premium networks is very easy. It offers the Orange bundle for a cost of $25 a month, the Blue bundle for a cost of $25 a month, and the orange plus Blue bundle for a cost of $40 a month. The bundles give you lots of channels to get you started. NBC is included in the two bundles those are the Blue and Orange + Blue bundles. But you should choose according to your interests.
There is no cloud storage for the Sling TV, but you can get the feature by paying an extra $5 per month. For that, you will get 50 hours of storage. The streaming of the screens depends on the type of bundle you have. Blue subscribers will get one screen, the orange subscribers will have 3 screens and the Orange + Blue subscribers will have four screens to watch at once,
Best ways to watch National Finals Rodeo NFR online
With so many different ways to watch NFR, it can be hard to pick a way to watch without cable TV. Some services may be better based on the specific team or conference you root for, and we have suggestions and full breakdowns linked below. If you are a big fan of all things NFR, there is one suggestion for the best overall way to stream the most games easily without cable or satellite.
, fans get access to nearly every network with NFR action this season. Hulu with Live TV also offers local feeds from all the major networks, but fans should be sure to check their zip code to find their local channels . The combination of a broad coverage of channels with NFR, conference networks, and a reasonable price make Hulu with Live TV our pick for best overall live TV streaming service for NFR.
Best for everything not on TV: ESPN+
Even with a reduced NFR schedule this fall, there are still some games that will be exclusively available streaming online. That’s where ESPN+ comes in. It’s the all-digital arm of the storied sports network, and it has NFR games nearly every weekend that you just can’t get anywhere else. It’s easy to sign up for ESPN+, which is available on your phone, tablets, web browser — and, of course, on your TV.
Watch National Finals Rodeo NFR Conferences online
The Power Five is a term used to describe five major NFR conferences. They are the ACC, Big Ten, Big 12, Pac-12 and SEC. The Power Five conferences are typically the best conferences in NFR, and the top teams from the Power Five regularly qualify for the playoffs.
In late summer, both the Big Ten and the Pac-12 has postponed their football season, but now they are both returning later this season. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC are playing ball now ball, and the Big Ten is going to join them later in October.
The best way to watch ACC, Big 12 & SEC NFR is
- The cost: $55 a month after a
Hulu + Live TV
- Local channels on Hulu: ABC, CBS, NBC, Fox, and others. Find your local channels here.
- ACC, Big 12 & SEC Football on Hulu: Yes, Hulu has almost everything you need for ACC, Big 12 and SEC football games
- Conference Networks on Hulu: Yes, Hulu has the ACC Network and SEC Network.
The Group of Five Conferences: YouTube TV
Soccer is more than just the Power Five conferences. The Group of Five refers to the AAC, Conference USA, MAC, Mountain West and Sun Belt. While they may not be in the NFR Playoffs every year, teams in the Group of Five play with a high level of intensity, and the games can be thrilling.
Some conferences will play with modified schedules or start at later times, but it’s looking more likely that they all will play some football.
The best way to watch the Group of Five conferences NFR is YouTube TV.
- The cost: $65 a month after a free trial
- Local channels on YouTube TV: ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and more. Find your locals here .
- The Group of Five NFR on YouTube TV: Total coverage, including ABC, Fox, CBSSN, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, FS1, FS2 and the NFL Network.
More ways to watch NFR live stream
Fans have more options than ever before to watch NFR games streaming online.
has long had a strong focus on sports, and the service recently added ESPN channels to an already strong lineup. If you live near an ACC or SEC school, you will even get those conference channels too. However Fubo lacks ESPNU.
AT&T TV Now includes many of the channels you would need for a full NFR weekend, but most will require you to pick at least the $80 Max plan.
offers the lowest regular price among the live streaming services, but most NFR fans will need to at least step up to the Orange+Blue plan for $45. If you want ACC Network, SEC Network and Longhorn Network with Sling TV (yeah, you do) that will require a $10 Sports Extra add-on.
Listen to NFR live on SiriusXM
You can catch every play from the biggest NFR games on the go with SiriusXM. The service has live play by play coverage of NFR games in the major conferences all season long.
Sirius XM has a dedicated channel for the major conferences, including all of the Power Five. These radio stations include coverage of games along with conference-specific talk and analysis. It is available in your vehicle or streaming to your mobile devices.
Events that will be held in NFR 2020
National finals Rodeo is a very different kind of Sporting event. Here apart from the finals and the performance on the D Day is no guarantee that a Contender will be declared as the world champion. In National finals Rodeo, the world champion is declared on the basis of earnings that the player earns in the entire season. So in case even if a contender or a player does not perform that well in the finals, still if his earnings over the entire year are a huge amount, then there is a chance that that person would be declared as the world Rodeo champion.
Professional Cowboy and Rodeo Association of America has endorsed 10 championships and 7 events for National finals Rodeo. these events and Championship are
- Bronc riding
- Tie-down roping
- Barrel racing
- Steer wrestling
- Team roping
- Bull riding
- Steer roping
- Steer Riding
- All-around
- Barrel racing
Live stream NFR
Pick NFR coverage for those Down Under is available from Foxtel, which provides ESPN and has the Foxtel Go app so that you can watch the action (logging in with your Foxtel ID) on your laptop or another mobile device.
Kayo Sports is Foxtel‘s official over-the-top offering for cord-cutters or anyone who wants not to be tied into a long contract, which provides comprehensive streaming-only coverage of all sports networks from the network, including Fox Sports, ESPN and ESPN2, and beIN Sports.
There’s typically a decent selection of NFR games to pick from and there is a Standard and a Paid option for the subscription package. The discrepancy is that you’re looking at $25 a month on two devices for the Standard plan and $35 per month on three devices for the Premium plan.
Results Day 1
Here are the National Finals Rodeo 1st performance results from Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020.
Bareback Riding:
1. Richmond Champion, 87.5 points on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance, $26,231
2. (tie) Mason Clements and Jess Pope, 87, $18,192 each
4. (tie) Clayton Biglow and Cole Reiner, 85, $8,885 each
6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5, $4,231
7. (tie) Tanner Aus and Jake Brown, 83
9. Tim O’Connell, 82.5
10. Tilden Hooper, 82
11. Kaycee Feild, 81.5
12. Orin Larsen, 81
13. Leighton Berry, 80.5
14. Jamie Howlett, 80
15. Winn Ratliff, 60.
World standings:
1. Tim O’Connell, $132,927
2. Kaycee Feild, $104,892
3. Richmond Champion, $100,380
4. Orin Larsen, $91,391
5. Clayton Biglow, $89,858
6. Tilden Hooper, $87,549
7. Mason Clements, $86,694
8. Jess Pope, $77,804
9. Jamie Howlett, $76,583
10. Tanner Aus, $71,726
11. Cole Reiner, $63,928
12. Leighton Berry, $63,386
13. Jake Brown, $52,778
14. Chad Rutherford, $51,643
15. Ty Breuer, $49,334
16. Winn Ratliff, $45,512.
Steer Wrestling:
1. (tie) Dakota Eldridge, Blake Knowles and Jesse Brown, 3.9 seconds, $20,872 each
4. (tie) Stetson Jorgensen, Jacob Edler, 4.0, $8,885 each
6. Jace Melvin, 4.1, $4,231
7. Tyler Waguespack, 4.3
8. Jule Hazen, 4.4
9. Tanner Brunner, 4.6
10. Jacob Talley, 5.2
11. Bridger Anderson, 5.7
12. Matt Reeves, 6.3
13. Will Lummus, 14.5
14. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Clayton Hass, NT.
World standings:
1. Matt Reeves, $96,944
2. Dakota Eldridge, $80,957
3. Blake Knowles, $73,355
4. Jacob Talley, $71,623
5. Jesse Brown, $70,366
6. Stetson Jorgensen, $64,927
7. Jacob Edler, $64,491
8. Tyler Waguespack, $62,678
9. Jace Melvin, $60,456
10. Curtis Cassidy, $60,047
11. Tanner Brunner, $56,885
12. Bridger Anderson, $53,877
13. Clayton Hass, $51,840
14. Will Lummus, $50,279
15. Jule Hazen, $49,730.
Team Roping:
1. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 4.8 seconds, $26,231 each
2. (tie) Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison and Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 4.9, $18,192 each
4. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.1, $11,000
5. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2, $6,769
6. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 5.7, $4,231
7. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 6.1
8. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 6.7
9. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord. 6.8
10. (tie) Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, Clay Tryan/Jake Long, Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp and Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, NT.
World standings (headers):
1. Luke Brown, $117,857
2. Dustin Egusquiza, $92,368
3. Clay Smith, $90,704
4. Erich Rogers, $88,772
5. Cody Snow, $83,459
6. Colby Lovell, $75,509
7. Andrew Ward, $73,872
8. Clay Tryan, $67,629
9. Charly Crawford, $65,229
10. Brenten Hall, $63,914
11. Chad Masters, $62,682
12. Kolton Schmidt, $61,022
13. Nelson Wyatt, $60,692
14. Levi Simpson, $60,398
15. Jeff Flenniken, $59,391.
World standings (heelers):
1. Joseph Harrison, $98,491
2. Jade Corkill, $90,704
3. Paden Bray, $88,772
4. Travis Graves, $84,706
5. Buddy Hawkins II, $73,872
6. Jake Long, $73,227
7. Junior Nogueira, $72,315
8. Shay Dixon Carroll, $66,267
9. Paul Eaves, $66,159
10. Logan Medlin, $64,621
11. Chase Tryan, $63,914
12. Wesley Thorp, $62,682
13. Levi Lord, $61,890
14. Tyler Worley, $61,138
15. Hunter Koch, $61,022.
Saddle Bronc Riding:
1.(tie) Rusty Wright, on Bailey Pro Rodeo’s Rip Cord and Lefty Holman, on Brookman Rodeo’s Flirtacious, 86 points, $23,481 each
3. Ryder Wright, 85.5, $15,654
4. Wyatt Casper, 85.0, $11,000
5. (tie) Brody Cress and Chase Brooks, 84.5, $5,500 each
7. Stetson Dell Wright, 84
8. Sterling Crawley, 83.5
9. (tie) Shorty Garrett and Jacobs Crawley, 82
11. Zeke Thurston, 81.5
12. Isaac Diaz, 81
13. Taos Muncy, 80.5
14. (tie) Allen Boore and Cole Elshere, NS.
World standings:
1. Wyatt Casper, $166,138
2. Ryder Wright, $136,990
3. Brody Cress, $115,039
4. Shorty Garrett, $100,005
5. Rusty Wright, $83,426
6. Allen Boore, $83,269
7. Lefty Holman, $83,151
8. Chase Brooks, $66,900
9. Cole Elshere, $64,351
10. Sterling Crawley, $61,608
11. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930
12. Zeke Thurston, $60,523
13. Stetson Dell Wright, $57,498
14. Isaac Diaz, $54,832
15. Taos Muncy, $52,303.
Tie-down Roping:
1. Marty Yates, 7.1 seconds, $26,231
2. Shad Mayfield, 7.5, $20,731
3. Ty Harris, 7.8, $15,654
4. Caddo Lewallen, 8.1, $11,000
5. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Cory Solomon, 8.3, $5,500 each
7. Shane Hanchey, 8.9
8. Timber Moore, 9.8
9. (tie) Tuf Cooper and Adam Gray, 10.4 each
11. Haven Meged, 10.9
12. Hunter Herrin, 14.8
13. Ryan Jarrett, 19.3
14. Tyler Milligan, 20.6
15. Tyson Durfey, NT.
World standings:
1. Shad Mayfield, $187,399
2. Marty Yates, $92,399
3. Ty Harris, $84,068
4. Tuf Cooper, $77,189
5. Haven Meged, $76,748
6. Westyn Hughes, $75,891:
7. Tyler Milligan, $70,919
8. Caddo Lewallen, $68,141
9. Caleb Smidt, $64,595
10. Timber Moore, $63,168
11. Shane Hanchey, $62,299
12. Ryan Jarrett, $62,080
13. Cory Solomon, $61,374
14. Tyson Durfey, $57,293
15. Adam Gray, $56,851
16. Hunter Herrin, $56,049.
Barrel Racing:
1. Hailey Kinsel, 17.18 seconds, $26,231
2. Tiany Schuster, 17.25, $20,731
3. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.32, $15,654
4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 17.37, $11,000
5. Stevi Hillman, 17.50, $6,769
Bareback Riding
First round leaders: 1. Richmond Champion, 87.5 points on J Bar J’s Blessed Assurance; 2. (tie) Mason Clements and Jess Pope, 87 each; 4. (tie) Cole Reiner and Clayton Biglow, 85 each; 6. Chad Rutherford, 84.5.
Second round: 1. Tanner Aus, 87 points on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s Wilson Sanchez, $26,231; 2. (tie) Leighton Berry, Tim O’Connell and Kaycee Feild, 86.5, $15,795 each; 5. Cole Reiner, 86, $6,769; 6. Winn Ratliff, 84.5, $4,231.
Third-Day NFR 2020 Results
Bareback Riding: 1. Tanner Aus, Granite Falls, 87.0 points on Hi Lo Pro Rodeo’s Wilson Sanchez, $26,231; 2. (tie) Tim O’Connell, Kaycee Feild and Leighton Berry, 86.5, $15,795 each; 5. Cole Reiner, 86.0, $6,769; 6. Winn Ratliff, 84.5, $4,231; 7. (tie) Tilden Hooper, Richmond Champion and Jess Pope, 82.5 each; 10. Mason Clements, 81; 11. Chad Rutherford, 80; 12. (tie) Orin Larsen and Jamie Howlett, 75.5 each; 14. (tie) Clayton Biglow, Jake Brown and Ty Breuer, NS. Average leaders: 1. Cole Reiner, 171.0 points on two head; 2. (tie) Richmond Champion and Tanner Aus, 170 each; 4. Jess Pope, 169.5; 5. Tim O’Connell, 169; 6. (tie) Kaycee Feild and Mason Clements, 168 each; 8. Leighton Berry, 167; 9. (tie) Tilden Hooper and Chad Rutherford, 164.5 each; 11. Orin Larsen, 156.5; 12. Jamie Howlett, 155.5; 13. Winn Ratliff, 144.5; 14. Clayton Biglow, Clements, 85 points on one head; 15. Jake Brown, 83. World standings: 1. Tim O’Connell, $148,722; 2. Kaycee Field, $120,686; 3. Richmond Champion, $100,380; 4. Tanner Aus, $97,956; 5. Orin Larsen, $91,391; 6. Clayton Biglow, $89,858; 7. Tilden Hooper, $87,549; 8. Mason Clements, $86,694; 9. Leighton Berry, $79,181; 10. Jess Pope, $77,804; 11. Jamie Howlett, $76,583; 12. Cole Reiner, $70,697; 13. Jake Brown, $52,778; 14. Chad Rutherford, $51,643; 15. Winn Ratliff, $49,743.
Steer Wrestling: 1. (tie) Tyler Waguespack and Bridger Anderson, 3.8 seconds, $23,481 each; 3. Will Lummus, 4.2, $15,654; 4. (tie) Curtis Cassidy and Dakota Eldridge, 4.3, $8,885 each; 6. Clayton Hass, 4.4, $4,231; 7. Jace Melvin, 4.5; 8. Jesse Brown, 4.9; 9. Stetson Jorgensen, 5.0; 10. Blake Knowles, 5.2; 11. Jacob Edler, 6.3; 12. Matt Reeves, 10.3; 13. Jule Hazen, 16.4; 14. Jacob Talley, 21.2; 15. Tanner Brunner, NT. Average leaders: 1. Tyler Waguespack, 8.1 seconds on two head; 2. Dakota Eldridge, 8.2; 3. Jace Melvin, 8.6; 4. Jesse Brown, 8.8; 5. Stetson Jorgensen, 9.0; 6. Blake Knowles, 9.1; 7. Bridger Anderson, 9.5; 8. Jacob Edler, 10.3; 9. Matt Reeves, 16.6; 10. Will Lummus, 18.7; 11. Jule Hazen, 20.8; 12. Jacob Talley, 26.4; 13. Curtis Cassidy, 4.3 seconds on one head; 14. Clayton Hass, 4.4; 15. Tanner Brunner, 4.6. World standings: 1. Matt Reeves, $96,944; 2. Dakota Eldridge, $89,841; 3. Tyler Waguespack, $86,159; 4. Bridger Anderson, $77,357; 5. Blake Knowles, $73,355; 6. Jacob Talley, $71,623; 7. Jesse Brown, $70,366; 8. Curtis Cassidy, $68,932; 9. Will Lummus, $65,933; 10. Stetson Jorgensen, $64,927; 11. Jacob Edler, $64,491; 12. Jace Melvin, $60,456; 13. Tanner Brunner, $56,885; 14. Clayton Hass, $56,071; 15. Jule Hazen, $49,730.
Team Roping: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves,3.8 seconds, $26,231 each; 2.Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.4, $20,731; 3. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 4.5, $15,654; 4. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 4.7, $11,000; 5. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.9, $6,769; 6. Charly Crawford/Logan , 5.0, $4,231; 7. Clay Tryan/Jake Long, 5.3; 8. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 9.3; 9. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 10.2; 10. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 10.6; 11. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 14.3; 12. (tie) Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll and Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, NT. Average leaders: 1. Dustin Egusquiza/Travis Graves, 8.7 seconds on two head; 2. Nelson Wyatt/Levi Lord, 11.3; 3. Luke Brown/Joseph Harrison, 14.2; 4. Erich Rogers/Paden Bray, 15.4; 5. Jeff Flenniken/Tyler Worley, 16.9; 6. Cody Snow/Junior Nogueira, 20.0; 7. Colby Lovell/Paul Eaves, 4.4 seconds on one head: 8. Chad Masters/Wesley Thorp, 4.7; 9. Andrew Ward/Buddy Hawkins II, 4.9; 10. Charly Crawford/Logan Medlin, 5.0; 11. Clay Smith/Jade Corkill, 5.1; 12. Brenten Hall/Chase Tryan, 5.2; 13. Clay Tryan./Jake Long, 5.3; 14. Levi Simpson/Shay Dixon Carroll, 6.1; 15. Kolton Schmidt/Hunter Koch, NT. World standings (headers): 1. Dustin Egusquiza, $118,599; 2. Luke Brown, $117,857; 3. Colby Lovell, $96,239; 4. Clay Smith, $90,704; 5. Erich Rogers, $88,772; 6. Cody Snow, $83,459; 7. Andrew Ward, $80,642; 8. Nelson Wyatt, $76,345; 9. Chad Masters, $73,682; 10. Charly Crawford, $69,460; 11. Clay Tryan, $67,629; 12. Brenten Hall, $63,914; 13. Kolton Schmidt, $61,022; 14. Levi Simpson, $60,398; 15. Jeff Flenniken, $59,391. World standings (heelers): 1. Travis Graves, $110,937; 2. Joseph Harrison, $98,491; 3. Jade Corkill, $90,704; 4. Paden Bray, $88,772; 5. Paul Eaves, $86,890; 6. Buddy Hawkins II, $80,642; 7. Levi Lord, $77,544; 8. Wesley Thorp, $73,682; 9. Jake Long, $73,227; 10. Junior Nogueira, $72,315; 11. Logan Medlin, $68,852; 12. Shay Dixon Carroll, $66,267; 13. Chase Tryan, $63,914; 14. Tyler Worley, $61,138; 15. Hunter Koch, $61,022.
Saddle Bronc Riding: 1. Ryder Wright, 90 points on Championship Pro Rodeo’s Feather Fluffer, $26,231; 2. Wyatt Casper, 89, $20,731; 3. (tie) Chase Brooks and Rusty Wright, 87, $13,327 each; 5. Sterling Crawley, 86, $6,769; 6. Isaac Diaz, 85, $4,231; 7. Lefty Holman, 84.5; 8. Zeke Thurston, 82.5; 9. Taos Muncy, 82; 10. Shorty Garrett, 81; 11. (tie) Allen Boore and Jacobs Crawley, 78 each; 13. (tie) Stetson Dell Wright, Brody Cress and Cole Elshere, NS. Average leaders: 1. Ryder Wright, 175.5 points on two head; 2. Wyatt Casper, 174; 3. Rusty Wright, 173; 4. Chase Brooks, 171.5; 5. Lefty Holman, 170.5; 6. Sterling Crawley, 169.5; 7. Isaac Diaz, 166; 8. Zeke Thurston, 164; 9. Shorty Garrett, 163; 10. Taos Muncy, 162.5; 11. Jacobs Crawley, 160; 12. Brody Cress, 84.5 points on one head; 13. Stetson Dell Wright, 84; 14. Allen Boore, 78; 15. Cole Elshere, NS. World standings: 1. Wyatt Casper, $186,869; 2. Ryder Wright, $163,221: 3. Brody Cress, $115,039; 4. Shorty Garrett, $100,005; 5. Rusty Wright, $96,753;6. Allen Boore, $83,269; 7. Lefty Holman, $83,151; 8. Chase Brooks, $80,227; 9. Sterling Crawley, $68,378; 10. Cole Elshere, $64,351; 11. Jacobs Crawley, $60,930; 12. Zeke Thurston, $60,523; 13. Isaac Diaz, $59,063; 14. Stetson Dell Wright, $57,498; 15. Taos Muncy, $52,303.
Tie-down Roping: 1. Marty Yates, 7.2 seconds, $26,231; 2. Timber Moore, 7.7, $20,731; 3. Tyson Durfey, 8.0, $15,654; 4. (tie) Westyn Hughes and Shane Hanchey, 8.1, $8,885; 6. Tyler Milligan, 8.2, $4,231; 7. Hunter Herrin, 8.4; 8. Cory Solomon, 8.5; 9. Ryan Jarrett, 9.1; 10. Adam Gray, 10.1; 11. Caddo Lewallen, 11.2; 12. Ty Harris, 17.9; 13. Haven Meged, 19.2; 14. (tie) Shad Mayfield and Tuf Cooper, NT. Average leaders: 1. Marty Yates, Stephenville, Texas, 14.3 seconds on two head; 2. Westyn Hughes, 16.4; 3. Cory Solomon, 16.8; 4. Shane Hanchey, 17.0; 5. Timber Moore, 17.5; 6. Caddo Lewallen, 19.3; 7. Adam Gray, 20.5; 8. Hunter Herrin, 23.2; 9. Ty Harris, 25.7; 10. Ryan Jarrett, 28.4; 11. Tyler Milligan, 28.8; 12. Haven Meged, 30.1; 13. Shad Mayfield, 7.5 seconds on one head; 14. Tyson Durfey, 8.0; 15. Tuf Cooper, 10.4. World standings: 1. Shad Mayfield, $187,399; 2. Marty Yates, $118,630; 3. Westyn Hughes, $84,775; 4. Ty Harris, $84,068; 5. Timber Moore, $83,898; 6. Tuf Cooper, $77,189; 7. Haven Meged, $76,748; 8. Tyler Milligan, $75,149; 9. Tyson Durfey, $72,947; 10. Shane Hanchey, $71,184; 11. Caddo Lewallen, $68,141; 12. Caleb Smidt, $64,595; 13. Ryan Jarrett, $62,080; 14. Cory Solomon, $61,374; 15. Adam Gray, $56,851; 16. Hunter Herrin, $56,049.
Barrel Racing: 1. Jimmie Smith, 17.04 seconds, $26,231; 2. Hailey Kinsel, 17.09, $20,731; 3.Shelley Morgan, 17.20, $15,654; 4. Tiany Schuster, 17.28, $11,000; 5. Lisa Lockhart, 17.34, $6,769; 6. Stevi Hillman, 17.40, $4,231; 7. Jill Wilson, 17.43; 8. Emily Miller, 17.46; 9. Jessica Routier, 17.47; 10. (tie) Cheyenne Wimberley and Jessica Telford, 17.49 each; 12. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 17.55; 13. Ryann Pedone, 17.71; 14. Brittney Barnett, 17.74; 15. Wenda Johnson, 17.78. Average leaders: 1. Hailey Kinsel, 34.27 seconds on two runs; 2. Tiany Schuster, 34.53; 3. Shelley Morgan, 34.76; 4. Cheyenne Wimberley, 34.86; 5. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, 34.87; 6. Stevi Hillman, 34.90; 7. Jessica Telford, 35.08; 8. Jessica Routier, 35.21; 9. Jill Wilson, 35.24; 10. Brittney Barnett, 35.39; 11. Emily Miller, 35.52; 12. Wenda Johnson, 35.74; 13. Jimmie Smith, 35.85; 14. Ryann Pedone, 36.03; 15. Lisa Lockhart, 39.45. World standings: 1. Hailey Kinsel, $135,422; 2. Brittany Pozzi Tonozzi, $112,379; 3. Jimmie Smith, $101,253; 4. Tiany Schuster, $96,791; 5. Shelley Morgan, $82,960; 6. Dona Kay Rule, $77,454; 7. Stevi Hillman, $73,389; 8. Cheyenne Wimberley, $68,039; 9. Jill Wilson, $63,371; 10. Jessica Routier, $61,371; 11. Lisa Lockhart, $57,673; 12. Ryann Pedone, $52,581; 13. Emily Miller, $52,388; 14. Wenda Johnson, $49,953; 15. Brittney Barnett,, $49,565; 16. Jessica Telford, $48,477.
Bull Riding: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 88.5 points on Powder River Rodeo’s Axel, $27,077; 2. Roscoe Jarboe, 84.0, $21,577; 3. Tyler Bingham, 82, $16,500; 4. Ky Hamilton, 81.5, $11,846; 5. Parker McCown, 73.5, $7,615; 6. (tie) Sage Kimzey, Brady Portenier, Dustin Boquet, Denton Fugate, Colten Fritzlan, Jeff Askey, Boudreaux Campbell, Ty Wallace, Trevor Kastner and Clayton Sellars, NS. Average leaders: 1. Stetson Dell Wright, 179 points on two head; 2. Ky Hamilton, 171.5; 3.Tyler Bingham, 161; 4. Trevor Kastner, 87 points on one head; 5. Colten Fritzlan, 86.5; 6. Clayton Sellars, 86; 7. Roscoe Jarboe, 84; 8. Sage Kimzey, 80.5; 9. Brady Portenier, 78; 10. Parker McCown, 73.5; 11. (tie) Dustin Boquet, Denton Fugate, Jeff Askey,Boudreaux Campbell and Ty Wallace, NS. World standings: 1. Ky Hamilton, $132,023; 2. Stetson Dell Wright, $123,953; 3. Sage Kimzey, $106,565; 4. Boudreaux Campbell, $95,746; 5. Roscoe Jarboe, $92,994; 6. Dustin Boquet, $91,566; 7. Brady Portenier, $83,105; 8. Tyler Bingham, $82,058; 9. Trevor Kastner, $80,935; 10. Colten Fritzlan, $79,408; 11. Jeff Askey, $76,227; 12. Parker McCown, $73,177; 13. Ty Wallace, $70,234; 14. Clayton Sellars, $70,164; 15. Denton Fugate, $62,236.