Ravens face uncertain path to 2020 playoffs...

The Ravens aren’t going to be able to catch the Pittsburgh Steelers for the AFC North division, so a wild card spot is the best they can achieve…

But wait, not so fast…

Even a wild card selection looks “iffy” right now.

Four days before taking on the Dallas Cowboys, the Ravens are down to one quarterback on their 53-man roster.

Lamar Jackson remains on the Reserve/COVID-19 list and Robert Griffin III was placed on injured reserve Friday. That leaves second-year quarterback Trace McSorley preparing as if he will be the starter Tuesday night.

Under the NFL’s protocol for returning from the COVID-19/Reserve list, players who test positive must quarantine for a minimum of 10 days. Under that timeline, Jackson could be eligible to play against the Cowboys. However, it remains to be seen whether he’ll be physically prepared to do so.

Head Coach John Harbaugh stated that it’s a medical decision, not a coaching decision, and did not elaborate on Jackson’s specific status.