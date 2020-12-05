UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori

Dec 5, 2020

UFC APEX

Las Vegas, Nevada

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

6,011 – average

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

Main Card (ESPN2/ESPN+ – 10:00 pm Eastern)

Middleweights (five rounds):

Jack Hermansson (21-5, #4 ranked middleweight) vs Marvin Vettori (15-4-1, #11 ranked middleweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Ovince Saint Preux (25-14, #6 ranked light heavyweight) vs Jamahal Hill (7-0, 1 NC, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Gabriel Benitez (21-9, #34 ranked lightweight) vs Justin Jaynes (16-5, #69 ranked lightweight)

Light Heavyweights:

Roman Dolidze (7-0, #38 ranked light heavyweight) vs John Allan (13-5, 1 NC, #38 ranked light heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Matt Wiman (16-9, #71 ranked lightweight) vs Jordan Leavitt (7-0) *** WINNER VIA KO (SLAM) ROUND 1 (0:22)

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Bantamweights:

Louis Smolka (16-7, #34 ranked bantamweight) *** WINNER VIA TKO ROUND 2(2:15)

vsJose Alberto Quinonez (9-4, #35 ranked bantamweight)

________________________________

Featherweights:

Ilia Topuria (9-0, #45 ranked featherweight) *** WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES)-ROUND 1 (2:38) vs Damon Jackson (18-3-1, 1 NC, #36 ranked featherweight)

Heavyweights:

Gian Villante (17-12, #35 ranked heavyweight) vs Jake Collier (11-5, #37 ranked heavyweight) *** WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27 x 3)

