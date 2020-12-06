James Harden spotted partying, making it rain at strip club (Video)

Rockets superstar James Harden blew off some steam in a familiar setting over the weekend.

The trade rumors have been swirling during the offseason, and it sure looks like Harden wants out. His contract may make that request difficult, though, given that the Rockets have him signed through the 2021-22 season.

In the meantime, training camp is set to open next week, so Harden is doing all he can to enjoy his free time. That was on display at a strip club over the weekend, where Harden was spotted making it rain.

Looks like James Harden was at the strip club last night (IG: ced_1m | h/t @alec_sturm ) pic.twitter.com/rhtDwuxxE4 — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 6, 2020

Harden just really seems to love the strip clubs, no matter the time of year.