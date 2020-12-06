'NXT TakeOver WarGames' Results And Review: Who Walked Out With The North American Title? Teaser For Returning Star, And More

NXT TakeOver War Games took place inside the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The two WarGames matches are scheduled with Team Undisputed taking on Team McAfee and Team Shotzi takes on Team Candice. The North American title was also on the line as Leon Ruff defended it in a Triple Threat match against Johnny Gargano and Damien Priest.

Team Candice Defeated Team Shotzi In The WarGames Match

Footage from earlier showed Undisputed Era and Pat McAfee’s team arriving to the Capital Wrestling Center.

Tommaso Ciampa Defeated Timothy Thatcher

.@NXTCiampa & Timothy Thatcher did exactly what they wanted to do tonight. HURT each other. #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/4LLLV5DNAs — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) December 7, 2020

Dexter Lumis Defeated Cameron Grimes In The Strap Match

As Vic Joseph was promoting the Mattel WarGames toy set, the lights flicker and we get a vignette with a clock and a vulture with someone saying “Tick Tock.”

Johnny Gargano Defeated Damien Priest And Leon Ruff To Become The NEW North American Champion In A Triple Threat Match

One of the people dressed as Ghostface revealed himself to be Austin Theory.

Undisputed Era Defeated Team McAfee In The WarGames Match

Overall Review: This was another really good NXT TakeOver show. Both WarGames matches were great but I wouldn’t say better than previous matches. I would say the Women’s match was better than the Undisputed Era/McAfee match. The Undisputed Era match was great but I thought they should’ve just finished it right when Cole planted McAfee with the Panama Sunrise. The Women’s match really shocked me with Candice’s team winning but it was a pleasant surprise. I’ve been really liking Raquel Gonzalez and it looks like she’ll be next in line for a shot at Io for the Women’s title which I’m all on board for.

I was surprised they gave the North American title back to Johnny Gargano. Then they reveal that Austin Theory has aligned himself with Gargano which is a very interesting direction they are going in. Still though, it is questionable how they took the belt off of Ruff with how they were really giving him this underdog story.

Ciampa vs. Thatcher and Lumis vs. Grimes were solid matches as well and were pretty much what I expected out of them.

Grade: 7/10