5 Best Sports Movies and TV Shows to Watch on Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime offers an amazing video on demand streaming service by the name of Amazon Prime Video. Fortunately, you can watch all your favorite TV shows and movies via Amazon Prime Video on your desired devices without any hassle. If you are a sporting fan like us, then the importance of Amazon Prime Video grows to another level.

This is because you can watch some of the best sports movies and TV shows of all time using this impressive streaming service stress-free. However, a catch lies in the form of geo-restrictions that will not allow you to watch these popular movies or TV shows from abroad.

Therefore, you will have to rely on Amazon Prime Video VPN that lets you mask your actual IP address and spoof your online location from anywhere. By doing so, you can accomplish your sports cravings appropriately.

Continue reading this post to know how you can watch the five (5) best sports movies and TV shows on Amazon Prime.

Fire in Babylon

Fire in Babylon is undoubtedly a treat for all the cricketing fans because this film depicts the story of Caribbean empowerment in the cricket arena. If you do not know about the famous rivalry between West Indian and English cricket during the mid-1970s, Fire in Babylon should be on top of your streaming list.

Luckily, you can watch the famous film using Amazon Fire TV stick to take your online streaming experience to the next level. Interestingly, you can use different features like screencasting that lets you caste your mobile devices be it Android or iOS straightaway.

Marvellous

Marvellous is an inspiring movie based on the real life story of Neil Baldwin. Unfortunately, Neil Baldwin who had to deal with learning disabilities issues in his childhood. However, he was a man of true character as he did not stop himself from moving forward in his life and worked in different capacities as circus clown, preacher and kit man as well.

If you are interested in watching a truly inspirational movie based on real life events, Marvellous turns out to be an automatic choice. Similarly, you can access sports content available on other streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, and others using a VPN .

Andy Murray Resurfacing

Andy Murray Resurfacing is another impressive sports documentary that highlights the real life struggles of Andy Murray, a famous tennis star. The film has all the right ingredients to keep Tennis maniacs engaged.

Born in the UK, Andy Murray had to experience a career threatening injury that could have ended his outstanding career prematurely at one stage. The documentary is a must watch for tennis fans who want to know why Andy Murray is considered one of Britain’s greatest sportsmen ever.

Lastly, this documentary provides enough evidence to help you make a grand comeback in your life after battling with a life-threatening injury.

Building Jerusalem

Building Jerusalem is a popular movie that revolves around the English Rugby team. You should watch this amazing film along with your loved ones to discover how one Rugby team went against all the odds and became an eventual winner of the 2003 Rugby World Cup.

This film offers glimpses of team work, hard work, resilience, cooperation, leadership and other traits helpful in developing an all time great team. Directed by James Erskine who was the main person behind the creation of another famous tennis documentary Battle of the Sexes, Building Jerusalem has all the desired attributes to keep Rugby enthusiasts entertained.

According to former England boss Sir Clive Woodward, managing a rugby team looks like dealing with small business issues. If you want to know why Sir Clive Woodward had to say about their English Rugby team, watch this movie at the earliest.

Fastball

If you want to watch a documentary based on baseball, you had better watch Fastball. This documentary highlights the main essence of baseball, the pitcher and the batter. The best thing about this documentary is that it tries to educate, inform and inspire the aspiring baseball players in an enticing manner.

In this documentary, you will see different current and former baseball players explaining the pros and cons of throwing and hitting the fastball. This way, you will learn about the distinct characters of baseball in a different way altogether.

Wrapping Up

Online streaming has become a new normal, considering the devastating impacts of the coronavirus crisis worldwide. In this situation, the role of streaming services comes in handy, and Amazon Prime Video is one of them that allows you to watch the most famous sports movies and TV shows on multiple devices all in one place.

That said, you should not undermine the significance of a VPN at any cost because it will help you combat geo-restriction issues. As a result, you can stream movies and TV shows described above without compromising your online privacy.