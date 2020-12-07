Fight of the Day: Gegard Mousasi vs. Kyotaro

Date: December 31, 2010
Card: Dynamite!! 2010
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
Date: December 31, 2010
Card: Dynamite!! 2010
Championship(s):
Venue: Saitama Super Arena
Location: Saitama, Japan
1. Errol Spence Jr.: Danny Garcia had nothing for the welterweight champion, as he Spence didn’t let him get (…)
A quick snapshot at the week that was. Biggest Upset: Lyndon Arthur +375 over Anthony Yarde (…)
Is James Harden holding out on the Houston Rockets this offseason? On Sunday, the Houston Rockets fired up the (…)
The Green Bay Packers improved their record to 9-3-0 with a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field. Aaron Rodgers (…)
Life comes at you fast. It was a year ago that the Mets had no money for anything, and the Phillies took advantage by signing Mets starter (…)
Let’s deal with the green elephant in the room first off: Jalen Hurts did not look super-sharp but he played better than EYE expected when (…)
NXT TakeOver War Games took place inside the Capital Wrestling Center in Orlando Florida. The two WarGames matches are scheduled with Team (…)
Congratulations to dan for winning our UFC Vegas 16 Pick ‘Em Contest! Next (…)
The University of North Dakota men’s hockey doesn’t play in a lot of Sunday matinee games. Unlike the NHL, which plays quite a few (…)
The Wrangler National Finals Rodeo is taking place at Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, Dec. 3-12 in Arlington, Texas. The (…)