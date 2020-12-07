Fighters of the Week

Combat

  1. Errol Spence Jr.: Danny Garcia had nothing for the welterweight champion, as he Spence didn’t let him get going. A unification fight has to be next for the two-belt champ at 147lbs.

  2. Billy Joe Saunders: Defended his WBO super middleweight championship with an emphatic win over Martin Murray, foiling the challenger’s fifth attempt at world title gold.

  3. Marvin Vettori: Stepped in on short notice to main event UFC’s ESPN card and took a wide decision from the streaking Jack Hermansson, putting himself in the title mix at middleweight.

  4. Lyndon Arthur: Walked into his bout with Anthony Yarde Saturday on BT Sport as a rare underdog champion, but came away the victor in a very, very close decision, and leaving with his Commonwealth gold around his waist.

  5. Marat Grigorian: Lordy, do I love a liver shot knockout, and Grigorian used his makeshift and sudden main event at ONE: Big Bang to deliver one. How sweet of him!

6. Daniela Romina Bermudez: Claimed the vacant IBF women’s junior featherweight title with a rare, in women’s boxing, tenth-round TKO of Cintia Gisela Castillo in Sante Fe, Argentina Friday night.

7. Jamahal Hill: Kicked the gate open as he stayed undefeated over consummate light heavyweight gatekeeper Ovince Saint Preux in the co-main of UFC on ESPN Saturday.

8. Sebastian Fundora: Took care of business very quickly against week-of fill-in Habib Ahmed, and now the 6’7″ junior middleweight may get his crack at a world title as a mandatory challenger.

9. James Tennyson: Is now the WBA mandatory challenger at lightweight after a first-round domination of Josh O’Reilly in the co-main of Friday’s Matchroom card.

10. Rafaela Guedes: Walked out of the main event of Fight To Win 158 as the new women’s welterweight no-gi champ aftera decision win over Elisabeth Clay.

11. Gabriel Benitez: I do love me a good body-shot KO, and this lightning strike of a knee from Benitez on Justin Jaynes at UFC on ESPN is viewing porn.

12. Maycon Mendonca: Is the new LFA welterweight champion, which means the clock is ticking on Mendonca signing with a top promotion.

13. Chris Bourke: In the co-main event of BT Sport’s Arthur-Yarde card, Bourke claimed a secondary WBC title at junior featherweight after a second-round TKO of Michael Ramabeletsa.

14. Andrei Stoica: Took a split-decision win over Pavel Voronin in the main event of Romania’s Dynamite Fight Show 9.

15. Jordan Leavitt: Unleashed a filthy slam knockout in mere seconds over UFC veteran Matt Wiman.

 

Honorable Mention:

Sergio Mora: The original Contender champion and former WBC World Junior Middleweight champion officially hung them up over the weekend.

