Josh Allen roasted for hilarious flop to draw penalty flag (Video)

The Buffalo Bills were faced with a difficult third-and-long situation during Monday’s game agains the San Francisco 49rs, but their quarterback found a way to erase it.

Josh Allen was running out of bounds for what would’ve amounted to a 3rd-and-18 scenario, and that would’ve made life difficult for the Bills.

So, Allen elected to reach into his bag of tricks, and flopped as he was run out of bounds, making it look as if he was vigorously shoved (even though he was not).

Allen did end up drawing a penalty flag for unnecessary roughness, resulting in a first down, but he shouldn’t have.