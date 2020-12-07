Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Dominic Smith

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at first baseman Dominic Smith.

Player Review: Dominic Smith

2020 Stats: 50 Games, 177 At Bats, .316 Batting Average, 56 Hits, 21 Doubles, 1 Triple, 10 Home Runs, 42 RBI’s, 27 Runs Scored, .993 OPS, 1.7 WAR

Story: The Mets planned to give Dominic Smith a bigger role in 2020 after his strong 2019 campaign, utilizing the DH to create more at-bats for him. Smith didn’t play much prior to Yoenis Cespedes’ opt-out, but that move proved to be a boon for the Mets. The expanded playing time gave Smith the chance to become the Mets’ most important offensive player in 2020, eventually anchoring himself in the middle of the lineup. The Mets also began using Smith more at his natural position of first base, shifting Pete Alonso over to DH to improve the infield defense. Smith posted an OPS of nearly 1.000 as he became the heart and soul of the team. That proved to be the case when the Mets beautifully protested the shooting of Jacob Blake by staging a moment of silence prior to a scheduled game with the Miami Marlins. Smith had been emotional the day before about how it wasn’t easy to be a black man in America, and the following day provided a memorable postgame Zoom where Smith got to speak to the media with several of his teammates standing behind him, showcasing how the entire organization had Smith’s back.

Grade: A+

Smith and Michael Conforto were the Mets’ two best offensive players in 2020. No one should question this grade.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (First Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Starting Left Fielder/First Baseman/DH

The Mets will bring Smith back but where he plays remains an open question. The status of the DH in the National League remains a question that will play a big role in how Smith is deployed. If the DH is back then the answer is simple with Smith primarily playing first base or serving as the DH. The No-DH option is trickier but will require Smith to play more left field so the Mets can get both him and Alonso into the lineup. Either way, Smith has earned a solid role in 2021.

