'Monday Night Raw' (12/7) Results And Review: Bray Wyatt Takes On Randy Orton, Sheamus And Drew Have An Altercation, And More

Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This show was building towards WWE TLC. Randy Orton makes an appearance on the Fire Fly Fun House with Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss.

The show started off with everyone on the stags paying tribute to Pat Patterson.

Randy Orton came out to the ring. He says any man would tremble at The Fiend but he is no ordinary man. He said he’ll be knocking on the front door to see who will let him in. Bray Wyatt appeared on the screen for Fire Fly Fun House. He said Alexa wasn’t here because of how mean Randy was to her. He introduces the game “Let’s Get Randy.” He says he wants a match with Bray tonight, not The Fiend since he has him at TLC. Bray accepts.

Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler were preparing backstage. Nia gives Shayna a motivational talk and tells her to make Asuka scream for mercy.

Asuka Defeated Shayna Baszler

The Hurt Business were walking backstage but then bullied a backstage worker for being in their way.

Ricochet and Dana Brooke talk backstage until Riddle came up to them with Bronuts asking if they’ve seen Bobby Lashley. They tell Riddle that they have been busy getting ready for their match. Riddle gives them a bronut and tells them to let him know if they’ve seen him. Ricochet and Dana get interviewed asking about their alliance. Ricochet said he is not imposed of being on a team and there are strength in numbers. Dana said she won’t let anyone disrespect her and she won’t hesitate to slap around Ali again. She points out the black eye she is sporting and says she’ll give Reckoning a receipt for that.

Retribution had a backstage promo saying that they will show why they are part of the problem.

Dana Brooke and Ricochet Defeated Retribution

Ali yells at Slap jack and Reckoning after the match.

Keith Lee came up to Sheamus backstage saying it is just a matter of time before he stabs Drew in the back. Sheamus walks away from Lee as he tells him to excuse him while he beats the hell out of the WWE Champion.

They show the Instagram photo of Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch’s announcement to welcome their baby, congratulating them.

The Miz and John Morrison were in the ring for Miz TV. Miz talks about how busy he has been and introduces AJ Styles as his guest. AJ Styles came out with Omos. Miz asks how he is going to stop Drew McIntyre. Styles said it is challenging but he’ll beat him with a chair across his back until it breaks. He’ll also put McIntyre through a table and Drew’s passion won’t be a thing when he knocks him out to climb the ladder to retrieve the title. Miz said they will annihilate Drew and Sheamus tonight in their 3 on 2 handicap match. They make fun of Drew and Sheamus. Sheamus came out to the ring praising the impressions of him and Drew but he tells him that he will put them in the gutter where they belong. They tell Sheamus he is outnumbered but then Sheamus tells them they are wrong. Drew comes out to come into the ring with Sheamus. Drew tells AJ that he has had the odds against him every time and he has prevailed every time. He says Miz and Morrison keep coming back for more. Drew insults Miz and Morrison saying Miz keeps his balls in Maryse’s purse but replaced his with Morrison’s. AJ points out that it is 4 on 2. Sheamus and Drew go at it with Miz and Morrison. Drew and Sheamus knock Miz and Morrison out of the ring.

Kofi Kingston Defeated Shelton Benjamin

Cedric Alexander went on the mic right after the match and challenged Kofi to a match. Kofi accepted and went right back in the ring.

Cedric Alexander Defeated Kofi Kingston

And like that, business is back in motion! @CedricAlexander picks up the win, and leaves #TheNewDay with a statement. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/tCPwbwufIJ — WWE (@WWE) December 8, 2020

A video tribute for Pat Patterson was shown.

AJ Styles, Miz and John Morrison Defeated Drew McIntyre and Sheamus In A 3 On 2 Handicap Match

Lana tells Asuka she can’t face Nia in the ring alone next week. She freaks out saying she can’t do it. Asuka tells Lana that she has to believe in herself and that she can beat Nia Jax. Asuka tells her she can do it. Lana starts saying she can do it until she is face to face with Nia. Lana backs away slowly from her.

Charly interviewed Sheamus about what happened with accidentally kicking Drew and if it was intentional. He said no and was about to explain until Drew confronted him. Drew said he knows exactly what is about to happen to Sheamus.

As they came back from commercial, Sheamus and Drew brawled backstage. Pat Buck tried to separate them and yells at them until Drew and Sheamus attack Buck. They slam Buck through a table. Drew and Sheamus smile at each other and Sheamus tells him he’s buying drinks as they leave.

Jeff Hardy was backstage getting ready for Bobby Lashley until Riddle confronted him. He tells Hardy it hurt him that Lashley attacked him last week. He purposes that they team up to be the Hardy Bros. Hardy said he appreciates that but he’s got to go face Bobby.

Bobby Lashley Defeated Jeff Hardy

Lashley wouldn’t let go of the Hurt Lock. Riddle shoved MVP out of the way and tried to help Hardy until Lashley shoved Hardy into Riddle.

Someone knocks on Randy’s door. Randy answered it but no one was there. Then suddenly, Rambling Rabbit appeared to tell him Bray can’t wait to see him in the ring.

Randy Orton Vs. Bray Wyatt Ended In A No Contest

The Fiend showed up and put the Mandible Claw on Randy, making him pass out in the ring.

Overall Review: This was another show that just felt like another dud. Most of the show was just showing recaps of what happened earlier in the night and last Monday which was just felt lazy. Some of the matches were just the typical matches they’ve always been doing with the distraction/roll up win like the Asuka and Shayna match which just makes Shayna look dumb as she kept shouting at Lana while she kept her eye off Asuka. I know they’re trying to play the whole story of Asuka and Lana being the underdog team and I’m cool with how they are using Lana but it just looked goofy and repetitive to other ways they’ve ended matches on the show. I did like that Cedric Alexander continued to get some shine and showcase this new attitude of his in the match with Kofi even though they had Kofi compete twice to fill some time. I also liked that the 3 on 2 handicap match didn’t main event the show and the way it ended with Bray and Randy was a better cliffhanger type ending even though it wasn’t a exciting type of cliffhanger, it was something. Also, congrats to Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins for the birth of their daughter Roux.

Grade: 5/10