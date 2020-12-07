The Monday Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the week that was.
Biggest Upset: Lyndon Arthur +375 over Anthony Yarde
Notable New Champions:
- LFA Welterweight Champion: Maycon Mendonca
- IBF Womens World Junior Featherweight Champion: Daniela Romina Bermudez
- Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Welterweight No-Gi Champion: Rafaela Guedes
- WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Champion: Eduardo Ramirez
- WBO Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion: Lyndon Arthur
- WBC International Junior Featherweight Champion: Chris Bourke
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Billy Bigfight: After his emphatic defeat of Martin Murray, Billy Joe Saunders‘s promoter Eddie Hearn immediately put the kibosh on any stay-busy or mandatory fight for his super middleweight champion next, instead calling out the likes of GGG, Canelo, Callum Smith, or Demetrius Andrade. And look! There’s Andrade with a challenge!
- Yikes: Viviane Obenauf, 34 year-old Brazilian former world championship boxing contender is being held in the beating death of her husband. Yeeeesh. It’s early, so more as the story develops.
- Poor Reffing, Poor Judging: Part 83444: Another fight weekend, another sham by the people in charge. On the Spence-Garcia card, referee Neal Young may have a heart of gold, but a head made of shit, as he allowed Francisco Santana to take so much punishment at the hands of Josesito Lopez that the crowd at AT&T stadium were visibly uncomfortable. Across the pond, the worst scorecard of the last few months came during the Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur bout, where a judge bafflingly had it 117-111 for Yarde. The people in charge of his sport keep letting us down over and over and over again.