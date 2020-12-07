Combat

The Monday Bulletin

The Monday Bulletin

Combat

The Monday Bulletin

By December 7, 2020 7:42 am

By |

 

A quick snapshot at the week that was.

 

Biggest Upset: Lyndon Arthur +375 over Anthony Yarde

 

Notable New Champions:

  • LFA Welterweight Champion: Maycon Mendonca
  • IBF Womens World Junior Featherweight Champion: Daniela Romina Bermudez
  • Fight To Win Women’s Black Belt Welterweight No-Gi Champion: Rafaela Guedes
  • WBC Continental Americas Featherweight Champion: Eduardo Ramirez
  • WBO Intercontinental Light Heavyweight Champion: Lyndon Arthur
  • WBC International Junior Featherweight Champion: Chris Bourke

 

A Few Storylines Going Forward:

  1. Billy Bigfight: After his emphatic defeat of Martin Murray, Billy Joe Saunders‘s promoter Eddie Hearn immediately put the kibosh on any stay-busy or mandatory fight for his super middleweight champion next, instead calling out the likes of GGG, Canelo, Callum Smith, or Demetrius Andrade. And look! There’s Andrade with a challenge!
  2. Yikes: Viviane Obenauf, 34 year-old Brazilian former world championship boxing contender is being held in the beating death of her husband. Yeeeesh. It’s early, so more as the story develops.
  3. Poor Reffing, Poor Judging: Part 83444: Another fight weekend, another sham by the people in charge. On the Spence-Garcia card, referee Neal Young may have a heart of gold, but a head made of shit, as he allowed Francisco Santana to take so much punishment at the hands of Josesito Lopez that the crowd at AT&T stadium were visibly uncomfortable. Across the pond, the worst scorecard of the last few months came during the Anthony Yarde-Lyndon Arthur bout, where a judge bafflingly had it 117-111 for Yarde. The people in charge of his sport keep letting us down over and over and over again.

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

2hr

Combat 2hr ago

    1. Errol Spence Jr.: Danny Garcia had nothing for the welterweight champion, as he Spence didn’t let him get (…)

More Combat
Home