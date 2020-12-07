The Potential Pillaging Of Philadelphia

Life comes at you fast.

It was a year ago that the Mets had no money for anything, and the Phillies took advantage by signing Mets starter Zack Wheeler to a 5 year $118 million contract. This came after signing Bryce Harper to a megadeal, taking Jean Segura’s salary in a deal with Seattle, and trading for J.T. Realmuto and threatening world domination.

But everything has changed. A global pandemic has driven revenues down, which helped to drive the Wilpons out of baseball and bring upon a new era of ownership sans debt. Meanwhile, it seems that all that Comcast money isn’t helping the Phillies through these tough times as just one year into the deal for Wheeler, Buster Olney reported that the Phillies, in a financial crunch, were now open to trading Wheeler and the four years remaining on his deal.

The rebuttal from Phillies ownership was very strong:

“If they offered me Babe Ruth, I wouldn’t trade him.” -Phillies owner John Middleton

You can’t trade for dead players. I know what you’re thinking, but Todd Frazier was legally alive when Brodie traded for him last year.

Middleton can deny all he wants, but the Phillies have already come out and said that they weren’t going to sign Realmuto, and now opposing GM’s are saying that Wheeler’s name was brought up, and why would they lie about that? Something is amiss in Philly, and if bad things are indeed about to happen in Philadelphia, the Mets should be all over this. If the Phillies financial problems are what we’re led to believe they are, then it won’t take top prospects as long as the Mets provide salary relief for the Phillies. And let’s face it: Four years at $96/5 million would be a bargain compared to what Trevor Bauer would probably command on a four year deal.

There are many combinations that could entice the Phillies. How about Edwin Diaz and a low level prospect for Wheeler? You give them salary relief, you give them the closer they wanted two seasons ago (and coming off a good year), and you give them a lottery ticket for when they’re ready to contend again. The Mets, of course, shore up their starting pitching for a run this year (which could be the final year before a long lockout), and with Trevor May on board, you could take the extra money and give it to Archie Bradley, and let Seth Lugo close. Or, you could sign a back end starter like Jake Odorizzi. The options are limitless … for a worthless blogger like me who likes spending other people’s money.

But it’s nice to dream, isn’t it?