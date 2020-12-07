The WePlay Dragon Temple MK11 $60,000 event participants announced!

WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv is ready to host the combatants.

Join the battle for glory of WePlay Dragon Temple, the first fighting game tournament from WePlay Esports media holding company.

You will be able to follow the action from December 10 – 13 as the best players will test their might on the fiery stage at WePlay Esports Arena Kyiv, with $60,000 on the line.

The Emperor of the Outworld, Shao Khan, has scoured the earth for the greatest Kombatants to ever exist to kompete in the WePlay Dragon Temple tournament.

But who are the chosen ones? Who are these great warriors who will venture into the Temple of the Dragon to fight and potentially become the ultimate kombatant? It will be in poor form not to introduce the players who are brave enough to display their skills for the world to see.

Meet all the competitors

Infinitii

2ez

ForeverKing

DizzyTT

Hayatei

Foxy Grampa

Tekken Master

Konqueror

Asodimazze

Grr

dubasik

Hadoken

Avrik

MK_Azerbaijan

And there you have it! There are the 14 kombatants for WePlay Dragon Temple. Who do you think will hoist the trophy?

Eugene “Hitras” Shepelev, Lead Esports Manager at WePlay EsportsPhoto credit: WePlay Esports

“We scoured the globe for the best Mortal Kombat 11 players that would be willing to put on a real show. Their determination to become the best rivals ignites the Dragon Temple.”- says Eugene “Hitras” Shepelev, Lead Esports Manager at WePlay Esports.

WePlay Dragon Temple is an invitational Mortal Kombat 11 tournament with professional players. The event kicks off with a round-robin group stage (all sets are best-of-3) with four winners of two groups advancing to a double-elimination bracket (all sets are best-of-5) to decide the winner.

For further announcements about the participants and commentators of WePlay Dragon Temple follow weplay.tv and social media: Twitter, Instagram, and Reddit. Follow the event on the dedicated Twitch channel.