A mandate for Eagles to "start over"?

Craig Robinson is my favorite actor from the U.S. adaptation of the British TV sitcom series “The Office”. He played the warehouse manager Darryl Philbin best known for his cryptic honest answers to personal requests for advice. Whenever a fellow employee began an emotional rant over a deteriorating situation and got a little too judgemental or insulting, Craig’s character would bring the rant to a halt with two simple words spoken quietly: “Start over…”

A human re-set button…

To the thousands of Eagles fans and hundreds of Eagles media members calling for the ouster of Carson Wentz, Doug Pederson and Howie Roseman, EYE must invoke the spirit of Craig Robinson and matter-of-factly demand: “start over”…

True enough, it’s been a far fall for Wentz since his 2017 knee injury, then a back issue, then playing with a dearth of weapons and a sunk offensive line. His 2020 has been abominable. Wentz has lacked consistency, made awful decisions in throwing a league-leading 15 INTs, and held onto the ball much too long allowing for some of his NFL-high 50 sacks (10 more than the next closest).

The franchise QB has possibly played himself out of a job this season.