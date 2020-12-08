Eagles to start Jalen Hurts against Saints in Week 14

The Philadelphia Eagles will have a new quarterback under center when they take on the New Orleans Saints this Sunday. Rookie Jalen Hurts will get the start, while fifth-year quarterback Carson Wentz will be the backup per ESPN.

In an interview with Dave Spadaro, Eagles head coach Pederson gave his reasoning for his decision on the team’s website.

“I have come to a decision. and I am going to go with Jalen Hurts this week against New Orleans,” he said. “We’re not where we want to be as an offense. I looked at the whole thing and decided that for this week to look for that spark again to try to get the team over the hump, to try to get everybody playing better.”

Hurts replaced Wentz in the second half of last week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Wentz completed 6-of-15 passes for 79 yards and was sacked four times.

Meanwhile, Hurts completed 5-of-12 passes for 109 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. The rookie also had 29 rushing yards. As Pederson alluded to, Hurts provided a spark in what was another ugly and dreadful performance by the Eagles.

But now, the test will be how he performs in his first-ever career start under center. Last week was the first time we saw Hurts get extended snaps, outside of the 2-3 plays per game he has received this season.