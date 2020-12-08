Fight of the Day: Jose Cuevas vs. Roger Stafford

Date: November 7, 1981
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Hacienda Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Date: November 7, 1981
Card:
Championship(s):
Venue: Hacienda Hotel
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
How many times have Messi and Ronaldo have played against each other in the Champions League? Five times — twice (Ronaldo (…)
The storyline is pretty simple. Lionel Messi’s FC Barcelona host Cristiano Ronaldo’s Juventus in their final UEFA Champions League, (…)
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams is having a career season. The Fresno State alum was named to the Pro Bowl for three (…)
This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Chris Sabo. The 1988 Rookie of the Year and three-time All-Star talks to the (…)
Craig Robinson is my favorite actor from the U.S. adaptation of the British TV sitcom series “The Office”. He played the warehouse (…)
Amazon Prime offers an amazing video on demand streaming service by the name of Amazon Prime Video. Fortunately, you can watch all your (…)
Sports and gambling is something that has gone hand in hand for many years. Without sports the gambling landscape would look a lot (…)
Monday Night Raw took place inside the WWE ThunderDome at the Amway Center in Orlando Florida with virtual fans in attendance. This (…)
The Buffalo Bills were faced with a difficult third-and-long situation during Monday’s game agains the San Francisco 49rs, but their (…)
Football action line of events is characterised by a multitude of different interesting markets. One of them is a bet on a comeback (…)