How to find esports tournaments

Esports popularity has been growing for a few years now, showing very decent YOY increases in both viewership and earnings. However, the year 2020 helped push that growth trajectory into overdrive. The main reason of course being that the COVID pandemic resulted in almost all traditional sports being put on hold. This meant that the only sport that people could watch, as well as place bets on, was esports. Not only did this bring in a large increase of new viewers to the sector, but also caused the awareness if esports in the general public to increase dramatically as well.

Now that more people want to watch and follow esports, where exactly do they go to find out which tournaments are taking place and when? In traditional sports, to find out when a match is happening, simply visit the league website, or visit any of the major sports media outlets. However in esports, there is no central place to find the schedule of tournaments and when matches will be taking place. However you do have a few options.

Team websites

If you know the esports team that you want to follow you can go to their website and find the schedule of their upcoming matches.

Tournament hosts

All tournaments need to be hosted by a company. For tier 1 esports (the premier league of esports), this is ESL. If you want to only watch ESL matches, then you can go to their site and see a schedule. However, for the smaller, lower tier tournaments, there will be many tournament hosts, and most are not very well known. This makes esport tournament discover very challenging.

Steaming sites

Another option is to go look on the various esports steaming sites like twitch, Facebook gaming and youtube. The issue here is that these sites typically only show live matches, and you can’t see when the next games are going to be taking place.

There are then quite a number of game dedicated websites, all about certain games. These can be dedicated to CS:GO, Dota 2, Lol etc., and will then list the upcoming tournaments for their respective game type. However once again, these are mainly tier 1 leagues.

This is why the Livescore.GG site was developed. It’s goal is to list the schedule of all upcoming and live esports tournaments, so that users can easily find the games they want to follow as well as discover new tournaments and teams. There are as many as 100 esports matches per day, and so finding your way through this mass can get confusing. It makes sense to focus only on the actual sport or teams you want to follow and build from there.