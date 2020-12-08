Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Drew Smith

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at relief pitcher Drew Smith.

Player Review: Drew Smith

2020 Stats: 8 Games, 7.0 Innings Pitched, 0-1 Won-Loss Record, 6.43 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 7:1 K:BB Ratio, -0.2 WAR

Story: After missing all of 2019 due to Tommy John surgery, Drew Smith was set to compete for a role in the Mets’ bullpen during spring training. The pandemic shutdown gave Smith more time to make his case in summer camp and he made the Opening Day roster. The fact that Smith had an option left made him the 2020 frequent flier as the Mets continuously shuffled him between the big league roster and the alternate site to make room for various additions to the active roster. All of the moves took a toll on Smith, who couldn’t really get into a rhythm. The Mets never recalled Smith after August 30, when he gave up four runs in his final appearance of the year against the Yankees.

Grade: B

Smith did pretty well in his limited opportunities but his last appearance against the Yankees inflated Smith’s ERA quite a bit.

Contract Status: Pre-Arbitration Eligible

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: Middle Reliever

The Mets will happily bring Smith back for another year and let him compete for a spot in the major league bullpen. Smith does have two more options left so expect the Mets to use him frequently at Triple-A Syracuse, shuttling back and forth to add a fresh arm to the bullpen when the Mets deem necessary.

