UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno Fight Card

By December 8, 2020 10:31 am

UFC 256: Figueiredo vs Moreno
Dec 12, 2020
UFC APEX
Las Vegas, Nevada

 

UFC 255: Figueiredo vs Moreno Fight Card

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

12,113 – above average despite fights falling off

UFC PPV cards range between 15,450-4,700 points, with an average card ranking 10,500

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (PPV – 10:00 pm Eastern)

UFC Flyweight Championship:
Deiveson Figueiredo  (20-1, #1 ranked flyweight) vs Brandon Moreno   (18-5-1, #4 ranked flyweight)

Lightweights:
Tony Ferguson   (26-4, #3 ranked lightweight) vs Charles Oliveira   (29-8, 1 NC, #5 ranked lightweight)

Lightweights:
Renato Moicano   (14-3-1, #22 ranked lightweight) vs Rafael Fiziev   (8-1, #56 ranked lightweight)

Middleweights:
Ronaldo ‘Jacare’ Souza   (26-8, 1 NC, #6 ranked middleweight) vs Kevin Holland   (20-5, #21 ranked middleweight)

Heavyweights:
Junior dos Santos  (21-8, #10 ranked heavyweight) vs Ciryl Gane   (6-0, #24 ranked heavyweight)

 

Prelims (ESPN 2/ESPN+ – 8:00 pm Eastern)

Featherweights:
Cub Swanson   (26-11, #47 ranked featherweight) vs Daniel Pineda   (27-13, 2 NC, #38 ranked featherweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Mackenzie Dern   (9-1, #7 ranked women’s strawweight) vs Virna Jandiroba   (16-1, #6 ranked women’s strawweight)

Women’s Strawweights:
Tecia Torres   (11-5, #16 ranked women’s strawweight) vs TBA

Featherweights:
Gavin Tucker   (12-1, #37 ranked featherweight) vs Billy Quarantillo   (15-2, #41 ranked featherweight)

 

Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass – 6:15 pm Eastern)

Heavyweights:
Sergey Spivak   (11-2, #31 ranked heavyweight) vs Jared Vanderaa   (11-4)

Welterweights:
Li Jingliang  (17-6, #28 ranked welterweight) vs TBA

Featherweights:
Chase Hooper   (9-1-1, #74 ranked featherweight) vs Peter Barrett   (11-4, #81 ranked featherweight)

 

 

Betting Odds:


UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno odds - BestFightOdds

