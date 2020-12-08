White Sox acquire Lance Lynn, Adam Eaton

The Chicago White Sox have been very busy over the last two days as they have acquired starting pitcher Lance Lynn in a trade with the Texas Rangers on Monday, and acquired outfielder Adam Eaton via free agency on Tuesday. Lynn, a native of Indianapolis, IN, was traded from the Rangers to the White Sox for starting pitcher Dane Dunning and pitching prospect Avery Weems.

Chicago will become Lynn’s fifth Major League Baseball team as he has also pitched for the St. Louis Cardinals, Minnesota Twins, and New York Yankees. An all-star with the Cardinals in 2012, Lynn had a career-high 18 wins that season.

In 2020, Lynn was a workhorse. He led Major League Baseball with 84 innings pitched, and had a record of six wins, and three losses, to go along with an earned run average of 3.32. He also led Major League Baseball with 13 games started and 344 batters faced. It was the second consecutive year that Lynn led the American League in batters faced, as he also had 875 batters faced with the Rangers in 2019.

In 13 games in 2020, Lynn gave up 64 hits, 31 earned runs, and 25 walks, to go along with 89 strikeouts. He also had a WHIP of 1.06.

At this time, Lynn will be part of a White Sox starting rotation that includes ace Lucas Giolito, Dallas Kuechel, and Dylan Cease. Giolito was an All-Star from 2019, and Kuechel was an all-star with the Astros in 2015, and 2017. Five years ago he won the American League Cy Young Award.

Dunning was a rookie with the White Sox in 2020. He pitched 34 innings, and had a record of two wins and zero losses. In seven starts, he gave up 25 hits, 15 earned runs, and 13 walks, to go along with 35 strikeouts, and a WHIP of 1.12. It is very probable that Dunning joins fellow 2020 rookies Kyle Cody and Wes Benjamin in the Rangers starting rotation in 2021.

Eaton, who signed a one-year contract worth $7 million, is expected to be the starting right fielder for the White Sox in 2021. Last season, he batted .226 with four home runs and 17 runs batted in. During 159 at bats, Eaton scored 22 runs, and had 36 hits, 11 doubles, one triple, three stolen bases, 12 walks, a .285 on base percentage, .384 slugging percentage, 61 total bases, and four sacrifice flies.

This will be the second time that Eaton is with the White Sox. He was previously with them from 2014 to 2016. While with Chicago, he led the American League in triples twice–10 in 2014, and nine in 2016. Eaton also played two seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks to begin his MLB career.