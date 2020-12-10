Improving Your Softball Game: Top Tips To Reach Your Sporting Goals

If there’s one thing that can’t be argued about most types of sports, it’s that there is always something to learn. Every sporting enthusiast knows that there is still more room for improvement regardless of your level of expertise, so sportsmen and women are continually striving to achieve better and reach more extreme goals. Competitive players need to keep pushing themselves to improve their game. Therefore, if you are passionate about softball’s exciting game, these excellent tips will ensure you can substantially step up your game.

Softball is an incredibly thrilling team sport that players have been enjoying for decades. While the game is significantly different from baseball, it is not uncommon for the two games to be confused. Whether you are a well-seasoned softball player searching for tips to improve your play or just getting started on your journey as a softball beginner, these will help define your game by focusing on the basics instead of adding extra techniques and tricks. Start brushing up your softball game with these expert tips that outline the basics of softball.

Investing In Quality Gear

Quality softball gear is crucial for players as the low-quality gear will only hold you back from achieving your full potential. Like any sport, your equipment’s quality can make or break your game and influence techniques. Before you start perfecting and refining your softball game, it is a great idea to evaluate your equipment’s condition and quality. Investing in high-quality items will have you practicing and playing competitively in comfort. You will need protective gear such as a helmet, knee, and elbow sliders. In addition to this, you will need a quality bat, a softball, and a catcher glove. It is best to invest in gear for all types of softball positions, as it is unlikely you will only ever be batting or pitching.

Practice Makes Perfect

We are all familiar with the saying’ practice makes perfect’, and when it comes to improving your softball game, preparation is crucial. A few things will enable you to enhance your practice experience, as investing in a softball pitching net can genuinely transform your ability to delve into practice sessions. Ensuring you have all the correct equipment to practice for a set amount of hours each week is essential. Just as you would need to practice your golf swing to improve your technique, the same is true for softball play.

If you aren’t entirely sure how often you should be practicing, formal training usually consumes between three to four days a week for players, insisting at least two hours per day be devoted to practice. On the other hand, less formal players can spend anything from an hour every second day to as little as two days a week. However, it is vital to know that the more time you dedicate to practice, the sooner your play will improve.

Change Up Your Grip

During a softball game, the at-bat moment is incredibly intense, and the surreal adrenaline may have you feeling as though you should change up your grip to be better prepared. However, it is vital to avoid intensifying your grip too much as this will give you quite a weak swing. Instead of choking the bat, you should apply pressure with your fingers, placing your weaker hand below your dominant hand. In addition to this, your wrists should be relatively loose and relaxed, allowing yourself the precise control you need. Achieving this grip will require great dedication to practice, although once you master this grip, your game will improve dramatically.

Second-Guessing Your Swing Technique

No sporting enthusiast in the world has not found themselves second-guessing their technique when it comes to the crunch. However, second-guessing yourself can often lead to a less than ideal outcome. If you are considering switching up your stance to address the pitcher and the ball better, you could end up with a worsened stance. In such a situation, when doubt starts to overwhelm you, it is best to stick with what you know. Trusting your technique is part of being confident in your capabilities as a softball player.

Keep Your Eye On The Ball

‘Keep your eye on the ball’ is by far one of the most commonly used phrases when it comes to the game of softball. However, it may be so common that it is elementary to ignore, especially if you aren’t entirely consciously applying the advice. When you’re glaring straight into the soul of the pitcher awaiting that crucial moment, you might feel overpowering temptation to quickly glance at how your hands are gripping the bat or evaluate your stance. Even though validating such an impulse is quite sensible, losing sight of the ball, even for a second, can be detrimental to your swing. The in-bat moment renders every second crucial.

Swing From Your Hips

Your swing power should come mostly from your hips. Focusing on your arms may result in awkward bending or overextending of your arms, which will remove power from your swing. You should rotate your front-facing shoulder and your hips to give your swing a significantly smoother and more well-rounded technique, improving impact when contact is made dramatically. It is a great idea to practice swinging from your hips to perfect this technique.

Touch Every Base

While there are several tips for baserunning that are important and relevant, making a point of physically touching every base is a crucial piece of advice. Unless you make contact with the base, you won’t get any credit for the action of arriving there. It is not at all uncommon for baserunners to trot right past a base accidentally in the heat of the moment. Therefore, no analytical or intelligent baserunning advice in the world can improve your play if you are not focusing on the basics. As soon as you can start chasing bases, you should be conscious that you need to contact every base before pursuing the next one.