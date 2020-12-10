Physically Preparing for Ski Season

Snowfall begins at the end of October, which indicates that ski season is close. Before the ski season, you need to prepare your body to avoid any injuries. Nothing is more exciting than your first day on the mountain skiing. You do not want to ruin the moment by having muscle pulls or getting knocked down by a tree due to exhaustion.

How To Prepare Your Body

Workouts will be of great help; this is because skiing involves the use of muscles. It is easy to get tired during the season. This increases the risk of sustaining injuries if you are not prepared.

According to Heather, a physical therapist; it is best to stay healthy to prepare for the season. This will prevent you from getting hurt while doing an activity.

Start doing workouts. The best form of workout to prepare for this season is a cardio program. You should be doing it for three to five days, including running activities. Running is suitable for people who are not proactive. This is because it increases your heart rate.

Extending your workout sessions once a week to an hour or more will help. Your lungs and legs will be ready for the ski season.

Stretching- Joints are essential in skiing. To make your joints ready for the season, you need to have a stretching routine. It would help if you did the routine before and after skiing. Stretching will also make your joints lubricated.

Concentrating on the muscles involved in the skiing process- Not all muscles perform a similar function during skiing. Some are more active in use than others. It would be best if you concentrate on the muscles doing more during the pre-season workouts. An example is doing squats and lunges. To help prepare your quadriceps muscles to remain in the right position. It also prevents your knees from getting an injury.

It would help if you also focused on strengthening your hamstrings and glutes. They play an essential role in your body when skiing downhill. If your hamstrings and glutes are strong, then your body will be stable while skiing downhill.

Calves, abs, and back muscles are essential in keeping the body conditioned. This helps you remain upright, preventing you from falling and getting injured. To ensure your calves are strong, do the standing calf raises. Wood chops and back extensions are some of the exercises that will help your body remain strong. It will be best if you do the exercises to make you adapt to it.

Exercises will make your body flexible. Flexibility helps in skiing because you might need to bend or pull.

Other Things To Do

Clean your gear-Many people neglect their ski gear on the last day of the ski season. To prevent any weird encounters with your friends during the ski season, it would be best if you cleaned your gear. If you do not clean your gear, then it will have a stinky odor.

You should ensure that your gear fits you well. The correct gear makes skiing easy and prevents your foot muscles from straining.

It would help if you also took a shower. It may sound like an unimportant thing, but skiing is an exercise, and you need to feel refreshed. If you do not know whether your gear stinks, you can ask somebody to tell you whether it smells or not.

Getting the appropriate ski techniques will prevent you from sustaining knee injuries. This is because you will be able to maintain your body balance while on your ski.

Your ski season will be incredible if you use the above tips. Avoiding injuries during the season will prevent you from missing out on a lot. Winter should not be a gloomy season for you, but the season to be happy and have fun. Skiing is a sport that will help you have fun while interacting with your friends.