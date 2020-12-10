Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday December 11

3:30am: Super Fight 15 ($14.78 Epicentre.tv)

7:30am: ONE: Big Bang II (B/R Live)

10:00am: Johnson vs. Pulev Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

2:00pm: Cage Warriors 118 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Cage Warriors 118 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: UFC 256: On The Line (UFC Fight Pass)

4:30pm: Clary vs. Stevenson Weigh-Ins (ESPN2)

5:00pm: Max on Boxing (ESPN2)

5:30pm: UFC Live (ESPN2)

7:00pm: NFC 128 (FloCombat)

8:00pm: WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira (FloGrappling)

9:00pm: iKon Fighting Federation 4 (UFC Fight Pass)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Fighting Alliance Championship 5 (UFC Fight Pass)

Saturday December 12

9:00am: 2020 King of the Ring Christmas Bash (FloWrestling)

9:00am: WEF ProFight 40 (YouTube)

11:00am: King of Kings Classic 4 (FightBoxHD)

12:00pm: Arena Fight ($15.64 Arenafighttv.com)

12:45pm: Cage Warriors 119 Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)

1:00pm: Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev/Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski (DAZN)

2:30pm: Cage Warriors 119 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Global Legion Fighting Championship 17 ($19.99 Fite.tv)

6:00pm: UFC 256 Early Prelims (ESPN+/UFC Fight Pass)

6:00pm: Fury Fighting Championship 43 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)

8:00pm: UFC 256 Prelims (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda/Matt Korobov vs. Ronald Ellis (Showtime)

10:00pm: Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary/Felix Verdejo vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (ESPN)

10:00pm: UFC 256 ($64.99 Pay-Per-View)

Sunday December 13

1:00am: UFC 256 Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

1:00am: K-1 World Grand Prix 2020 Japan (Abema)

1:15am: UFC 256 Post-Fight Press Conference (UFC Fight Pass)

8:00am: TMS Grand Prix Submission Only ($11.99 Fite.tv)

9:00am: 2020 King of the Ring Christmas Bash (FloWrestling)

1:30pm: Kostiantyn Dovbyshchenko vs. Vladyslav Sirenko/Anatoli Hunanyan vs. Andrii Velikovskyi ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man walking the tightrope of betting heavy on Anthony Joshua but pulling hard against him watches him fight satisfied with either outcome.

1. UFC 256: Figueiredo vs. Moreno is the title fight, but Oliveira vs. Ferguson is the draw.

2. Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev/Lawrence Okolie vs. Nikodem Jezewski: Sure, Joshua-Pulev is the biggest fight of the weekend by far, but the rest of the card is pretty brutal, ESPECIALLY Hughie Fury and Mariusz Wach. Yikes.

3. Chris Colbert vs. Jaime Arboleda/Matt Korobov vs. Ronald Ellis: This is a quality offering of ShoBox. Nothing that will blow the doors off of anyone, but a fun night of fights. Shakur Stevenson is the biggest draw on Saturday night, but nobody wants to see him fight Toka Kahn Clary at this point in his career.

4. Shakur Stevenson vs. Toka Kahn Clary/Felix Verdejo vs. Masayoshi Nakatani: See above.

5. ONE: Big Bang II: No title fights, but a rockin’ card featuring Nieky Holzken.

6. WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira: An absolutely stacked card featuring Kaynan Duarte, Rodolfo Vieira, Geo Martinez, and Grace Gundrum amongst others. Incredibly deep card.

7. Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship 15: The British are coming! To headline and co-headline Bare Knuckle, as Mark Godbeer takes on Sam Shewmaker and Tyler Goodjohn takes on Charles Bennett’s crazy ass.

8. K-1 World Grand Prix 2020 Japan: K-1 Finally gets a decent outlet in Abema.

9. Cage Warriors 118: Cage Warriors having another Thursday-Friday-Saturday trifecta on Fight Pass.

t10. Arena Fight: A surprisingly loaded card tucked away here featuring Dzhabar Askerov and the GOAT, Artem Lobov.

t10. UFC 256 Post-Fight Press Conference: How funny would it be if Fig gets another quick win and Dana keeps him here again for another three-week turnaround?

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Arena Fight Lightweight Championship: Dzhabar Askerov (109-36-2) vs. Wilson Varela (20-5-1) [Arena Fight]

4. Heavyweight Bout: Errol Zimmerman (82-27-1) vs. Rade Opacic [ONE: Big Bang II]

3. Lightweight Kickboxing Bout: Elliot Compton vs. Nieky Holzken (92-16) [ONE: Big Bang II]

2. Flyweight Muay Thai Bout: Jonathan Haggerty (16-4) vs. Taiki Naito (32-8) [ONE: Big Bang II]

1. K-1 Lightweight Championship: Kenta Hayashi (c) (18-6-2) vs. Gonnapar Weerasakreck (107-29-3) [K-1 World Grand Prix 2020 Japan]

BOXING

5. Lightweight Bout: Felix Verdejo (27-1) vs. Masayoshi Nakatani (18-1) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Vacant WBO World Cruiserweight Championship: Lawrence Okolie (14-0) vs. Nikodem Jezewski (19-0-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

3. Middleweight Bout: Matt Korobov (28-3-1) vs. Ronald Ellis (17-1-2) [ShoBox]

2. Interim WBA Junior Lightweight Championship: Chris Colbert (c) (14-0) vs. Jaime Arboleda (16-1) [ShoBox]

1. WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (23-1) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1) [Matchroom on DAZN]

MMA

5. Heavyweight Bout: Ciryl Gane (6-0) vs. Junior dos Santos (21-8) [UFC 256]

4. Women’s Strawweight Bout: Mackenzie Dern (9-1) vs. Virna Jandiroba (16-1) [UFC 256]

3. Middleweight Bout: Kevin Holland (20-5) vs. Ronaldo Souza (26-8) [UFC 256]

2. UFC Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (c) (20-1) vs. Brandon Moreno (18-5-1) [UFC 256]

1. Lightweight Bout: Charles Oliveira (29-8) vs. Tony Ferguson (25-4) [UFC 256]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Black Belt Middleweight Bout: Jon Blank vs. Vagner Rocha [WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira]

4. Black Belt Middleweight Bout: Dante Leon vs. Roberto Jimenez [WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira]

3. Black Belt Strawweight Bout: Grace Gundrum vs. Mayssa Bastos [WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira]

2. Black Belt 150lb Catchweight Bout: Geo Martinez vs. Kennedy Maciel [WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira]

1. Black Belt Heavyweight Bout: Kaynan Duarte vs. Rodolfo Vieira [WNO: Duarte vs. Vieira]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who made a cool dollar, literally ($1.00), shows you that dreams can come true!

Best Fight of the Weekend: Charles Oliveira vs. Tony Ferguson

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Grace Gundrum vs. Mayssa Bastos

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Anthony Joshua over Kubrat Pulev

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC 256

Upset of the Week: Charles Oliveira over Tony Ferguson

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Anthony Joshua vs. Kubrat Pulev