Fight of the Day: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes I

Date: October 22, 2004
Card: UFC 50
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship
Venue: Trump Plaza
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
Date: October 22, 2004
Card: UFC 50
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship
Venue: Trump Plaza
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey
Every morning, we compile the links of the day and dump them here… highlighting the big storyline. Because there’s nothing (…)
The Texas Rangers tried to improve their first base depth on Thursday, by acquiring first baseman Nate Lowe of Norfolk, VA from the Tampa Bay (…)
Junior Lightweight Bout: Shakur Stevenson (14-0) vs. Toka Kahn Clary (28-2) Luke: This is (…)
WBA Super/IBF/WBO/IBO World Heavyweight Championships: Anthony Joshua (c) (23-1) vs. Kubrat Pulev (28-1) (…)
January 1st is a long-gone as a date for all of us to see a return of NHL action, but a January return still appears to be the plan. (…)
The Green Bay Packers scored their biggest win of the 1986 season on Thanksgiving Day in Detroit and they did it in dramatic fashion. Wide (…)
Sometimes change is good. On Thursday night, the University of North Dakota men’s hockey changed up their forward lines. The first thing (…)
Major League Baseball blew up the minor league system this offseason, taking advantage of a collapsing economy and an overall pause in the (…)
Must win why? Because it’s getting late and they’re running out out of forgiving probabilities… The Ravens (7-5) are currently two spots (…)
Future Hall of Fame linebacker DeMarcus Ware knows all about sacks, as he ranks in the top ten of all NFL players past and present, so when (…)