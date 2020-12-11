Combat

Fight of the Day: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes I

Fight of the Day: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes I

Combat

Fight of the Day: Georges St. Pierre vs. Matt Hughes I

By December 11, 2020 9:06 am

By |

 

Date: October 22, 2004
Card: UFC 50
Championship(s): UFC Welterweight Championship
Venue: Trump Plaza
Location: Atlantic City, New Jersey

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar, Updates

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home