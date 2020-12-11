Mike's Mets Player Review Series: Noah Syndergaard

Now that the 2020 season is over for the New York Mets, we have been looking back at the year that was. After taking a more general view of the offense, pitching, and coaching staff, it’s time to take a deeper dive into the Mets’ players. This series will take a look at every player on the roster for the Mets at the end of the season from A (Pete Alonso) to Z (Daniel Zamora). The review will look at their season statistics, stories, and what role (if any) they will have next season. We continue the series today with a look at starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard.

Player Review: Noah Syndergaard

2020 Stats: None

Story: After an inconsistent 2019, Noah Syndergaard was hoping to have a big 2020 under new pitching coach Jeremy Hefner. Syndergaard performed well in spring training before the pandemic shut down camp only to receive bad injury news. An MRI revealed that Syndergaard had torn his ulnar collateral ligament, leading to season-ending Tommy John surgery. Syndergaard underwent the procedure in late March and spent 2020 rehabbing to try and minimize the amount of time he would have to miss in 2021.

Grade: None

Syndergaard never pitched in 2020 so he didn’t qualify for a grade.

Contract Status: Arbitration Eligible (Fourth and Final Time)

Odds of Returning: 100%

2021 Role: No. 3 Starter

The Mets will let Syndergaard take his time to get fully healthy before returning to the big league rotation. Syndergaard is already throwing, so he appears to be ahead of schedule, but the Mets will have to assess his progress when spring training begins. Whenever doctors clear Syndergaard to return he will have a key role in the Mets’ rotation.

