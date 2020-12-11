Phillies name Dave Dombrowski president of baseball operations

The Philadelphia Phillies have named Dave Dombrowski as their new president of baseball operations according to the Canadian Press on Friday. The 64-year-old native of Chicago, IL, was previously the general manager of the Montreal Expos from 1987 to 1991, with the Florida Marlins from 1991 to 2001, and with the Detroit Tigers from 2002 to 2015.

In addition to being the general manager of Major League Baseball teams for 29 years, Dombrowski was also with the Chicago White Sox for nine seasons from 1978 to 1986, and the Boston Red Sox for five seasons from 2015 to 2019. While with the White Sox, Dombrowski started as an administrative assistant, and reached as high as the team’s assistant general manager position. Then with the Red Sox, Dombrowski was the Red Sox president of baseball operations. In Philadelphia, Dombrowski will have the exact same role as he had in Boston.

A two-time World Series champion, Dombrowski was in charge of player personnel with the Marlins in 1997 and the Red Sox, over two decades later in 2018. In the 1997 World Series, the Marlins beat the Cleveland Indians four games to three, and in the 2018 World Series, the Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Dodgers four games to one.

Known for having a sharp mind at a young age, Dombrowski was the youngest general manager in Major League Baseball when he joined the Expos in 1988. At the time, he was only 31 years of age. Even though Dombrowski was only with the Expos for five years, he received high praise for drafting outfielders Rondell White and Cliff Floyd, who were instrumental in the Expo’s success of the mid-1990s. If it was not for the 1994 Major League Baseball strike, the Expos could have won the World Series, as they had the best record in MLB at the time, at 74 wins and 40 losses. The New York Yankees had the next best record at 70 wins, and 43 losses.