Ravens view MNF matchup with Browns as a must-win deal

Must win why? Because it’s getting late and they’re running out out of forgiving probabilities…

The Ravens (7-5) are currently two spots outside the seven-team AFC playoff field, so what are their chances of making it to postseason play?

If the Ravens lose any of their four remaining games, they could end up watching the playoffs from home. There’s a 40-percent chance that a 10-win team misses the AFC playoffs, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

The Browns (9-3) are the only team with a winning record left on the Ravens’ schedule. Defeating Cleveland on Monday night increases the Ravens’ playoff odds to 72 percent in The New York Times’ model, but a loss knocks their postseason chances all the way down to 20 percent, which underscores just how important the game is for the Ravens.