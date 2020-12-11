The best Right backs in La Liga in 2020-2021

La Liga is the most entertaining and loved football league across the globe. Barcelona and Real Madrid’s – arguably the biggest clubs in the world at present- presence along with the technical quality of the players as well as the teams makes La Liga one of the best leagues.

Emerging teams such as Sevilla, Atletico Madrid, Valencia and Villareal have proved that La Liga is not just a two-horse race. These teams are known for their defensive resilience and tactics rather than attacking tactics, and this has undoubtedly raised the standards of La Liga.

The defence tactics of La Liga clubs have emerged over the past few years. In the last season, Real Madrid put on defensive tactics to get their first La Liga title in the previous three years.

The tactics used by La Liga clubs have evolved over the past few years. Full backs are encouraged to accomplish the defensive roles, and they are encouraged to move towards the upfield and not remain restricted to their side of the pitch.

Some players have blossomed as the best right-backs for several La Liga clubs.

Daniel Wass

Daniel Wass, the 33-year-old player, has given excellent performance in Valencia ever since he joined the club nearly 2 years ago in 2018.

Daniel Wass is a versatile player who can be deployed as a midfielder as well as left-back. He shortly played 100th match for Valencia which indicates his importance in the club.

Wass has played around 77 La Liga games in his career where he gave 10 assists along with 3 goals.

Daniel Carvajal

The 22-year-old Daniel Carvajal has been one of the most important. The Spanish club player has excelled several times, and he has as many as 16 trophies to his name including 4 from champions league titles and 2 from La Liga.

Carvajal is known for his work rate, pace and unique quality to quickly find passes. Daniel Carvajal gave 48 assists along with 6 goals in around 300 games.

His injuries restricted Carvajal to merely four appearances in La Liga, yet he produced 2 assists. Carvajal remains the number one choice right-back for Real Madrid.

Kieran Trippier

Kieran Trippier shocked many people when last summer he emerged as the first English player who joined the La Liga’s Atletico Madrid club.

His debut was entirely unexpected, and he produced one assist against Getafe.

However, he managed only to give 3 more assists in the remaining season. Trippier played as many as 24 games, and his 16-second round win at Liverpool in the Champions league impressed everyone.

The 30-year-old player has played around 8 games in this la Liga season.

Jesus Navas

Next on our list is the 35-year-old Jesus Navas. Jesus Nava’s performance for Sevilla at right-back has been awe-inspiring.

The valuable experience that the Sevilla captain owns has brought solidity and resilience in the player. Navas produced as many as 12 cumulative assists in two campaigns of La Liga. He managed to complete most crosses as well as passes in the last season. In this season Jesus Navas has procured 3 assists in merely 8 La Liga games.

Mario Gaspar

Last but not least, we finally have Mario Gaspar on our list. He is a towering Villareal player ever since his debut about a decade ago. The talented player has produced as many as 22 appearances with a minimum of one goal in the last 9 seasons of the competition.

In merely 10 la Liga games in the current season, Gaspar has procured as many as 3 assists which is probably his best returns in this competition in the last 3 years. He is on the third position in the league table.

This 30-year-old player is on the way to procure his best season as Villareal in the football club.

After Word:

The emergence of these players in the La Liga has burst a widespread myth that La Liga is just a two-horse race, teams like Villareal, Valencia, Atletico Madrid, Sevilla, etc. have rightly proved so.